1 Kopek 1810 СПБ ФГ "Type 1810-1825" (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1810 with mark СПБ ФГ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 663 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,800. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition XF (2)