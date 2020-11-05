Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1810 СПБ ФГ "Type 1810-1825" (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1810 СПБ ФГ "Type 1810-1825" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 1 Kopek 1810 СПБ ФГ "Type 1810-1825" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,83 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1810
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1810 with mark СПБ ФГ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 663 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,800. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia 1 Kopek 1810 СПБ ФГ at auction Busso Peus - November 5, 2020
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 5, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
1407 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1810 СПБ ФГ at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

