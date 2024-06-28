Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1825 КМ АМ (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1825 КМ АМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 1 Kopek 1825 КМ АМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,83 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1825
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1825 with mark КМ АМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 60 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 230,000. Bidding took place June 22, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Haljak coin auction (1)
  • Holmasto (1)
  • Imperial Coin (8)
  • Katz (6)
  • MS67 (1)
  • MUNZE (2)
  • Numisbalt (3)
  • Rare Coins (5)
  • RedSquare (6)
  • Russian Heritage (8)
  • Russiancoin (2)
Russia 1 Kopek 1825 КМ АМ at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1825 КМ АМ at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1825 КМ АМ at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
2585 $
Price in auction currency 230000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1825 КМ АМ at auction MS67 - September 20, 2023
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
195 $
Price in auction currency 19000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1825 КМ АМ at auction MUNZE - September 5, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date September 5, 2023
Condition XF40 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1825 КМ АМ at auction Numisbalt - May 14, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1825 КМ АМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1825 КМ АМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1825 КМ АМ at auction RedSquare - April 15, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date April 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1825 КМ АМ at auction Russian Heritage - February 5, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 5, 2023
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1825 КМ АМ at auction Russian Heritage - January 8, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 8, 2023
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1825 КМ АМ at auction RedSquare - December 3, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date December 3, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1825 КМ АМ at auction Russian Heritage - November 27, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1825 КМ АМ at auction MUNZE - September 14, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1825 КМ АМ at auction MUNZE - September 14, 2022
Seller MUNZE
Date September 14, 2022
Condition XF40 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1825 КМ АМ at auction RedSquare - September 10, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date September 10, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1825 КМ АМ at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1825 КМ АМ at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition F DETAILS
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1825 КМ АМ at auction RedSquare - July 16, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date July 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1825 КМ АМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1825 КМ АМ at auction RedSquare - March 19, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date March 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1825 КМ АМ at auction Holmasto - March 12, 2022
Seller Holmasto
Date March 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1825 КМ АМ at auction Numisbalt - December 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1825 КМ АМ at auction Imperial Coin - October 28, 2021
Russia 1 Kopek 1825 КМ АМ at auction Imperial Coin - October 28, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 28, 2021
Condition VF DETAILS
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1825 КМ АМ at auction Numisbalt - September 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

