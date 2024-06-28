Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1825 КМ АМ (Russia, Alexander I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,83 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1825
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1825 with mark КМ АМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 60 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 230,000. Bidding took place June 22, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
2585 $
Price in auction currency 230000 RUB
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
195 $
Price in auction currency 19000 RUB
Seller MUNZE
Date September 5, 2023
Condition XF40 BN CGC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 5, 2023
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 8, 2023
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller MUNZE
Date September 14, 2022
Condition XF40 BN CGC
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
