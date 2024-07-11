Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1824 КМ АМ (Russia, Alexander I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,83 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1824
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1824 with mark КМ АМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2124 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place September 17, 2021.
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
173 $
Price in auction currency 16000 RUB
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Empire
Date November 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition MS60 BN
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date November 3, 2021
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 3, 2021
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 1, 2021
Condition AU55
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 7, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 26, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
