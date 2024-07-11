Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1824 КМ АМ (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1824 КМ АМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 1 Kopek 1824 КМ АМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,83 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1824
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1824 with mark КМ АМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2124 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place September 17, 2021.

Russia 1 Kopek 1824 КМ АМ at auction Empire - July 11, 2024
Seller Empire
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1824 КМ АМ at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 17 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1824 КМ АМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
173 $
Price in auction currency 16000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1824 КМ АМ at auction MS67 - March 13, 2024
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1824 КМ АМ at auction Empire - February 15, 2024
Seller Empire
Date February 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1824 КМ АМ at auction Empire - November 2, 2023
Seller Empire
Date November 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1824 КМ АМ at auction Empire - April 13, 2023
Seller Empire
Date April 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1824 КМ АМ at auction AURORA - February 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1824 КМ АМ at auction Empire - December 17, 2022
Seller Empire
Date December 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1824 КМ АМ at auction Imperial Coin - January 25, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition MS60 BN
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1824 КМ АМ at auction MS67 - November 3, 2021
Seller MS67
Date November 3, 2021
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1824 КМ АМ at auction Numisbalt - September 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1824 КМ АМ at auction Numisbalt - July 3, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 3, 2021
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1824 КМ АМ at auction Imperial Coin - June 1, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 1, 2021
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1824 КМ АМ at auction Rare Coins - April 7, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 7, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1824 КМ АМ at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1824 КМ АМ at auction Imperial Coin - February 23, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 23, 2021
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1824 КМ АМ at auction Imperial Coin - January 26, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 26, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1824 КМ АМ at auction Katz - December 20, 2020
Seller Katz
Date December 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1824 КМ АМ at auction Rare Coins - December 16, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1824 КМ АМ at auction Imperial Coin - November 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 24, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price

