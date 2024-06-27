Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1823 КМ АМ (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1823 КМ АМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 1 Kopek 1823 КМ АМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,83 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1823
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (48) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1823 with mark КМ АМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 148 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 90,000. Bidding took place January 13, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • AURORA (3)
  • Imperial Coin (7)
  • Katz (7)
  • Künker (1)
  • MS67 (3)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Rare Coins (17)
  • Russian Heritage (3)
  • Russiancoin (3)
Russia 1 Kopek 1823 КМ АМ at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1823 КМ АМ at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 18 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1823 КМ АМ at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1823 КМ АМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1823 КМ АМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
184 $
Price in auction currency 17000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1823 КМ АМ at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1823 КМ АМ at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1823 КМ АМ at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1823 КМ АМ at auction MS67 - September 20, 2023
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1823 КМ АМ at auction Russian Heritage - September 10, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1823 КМ АМ at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1823 КМ АМ at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1823 КМ АМ at auction Russiancoin - June 22, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 22, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1823 КМ АМ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1823 КМ АМ at auction Russian Heritage - January 8, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 8, 2023
Condition AU53 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1823 КМ АМ at auction Russiancoin - December 22, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 22, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1823 КМ АМ at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1823 КМ АМ at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1823 КМ АМ at auction Russiancoin - September 1, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 1, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1823 КМ АМ at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1823 КМ АМ at auction Numisbalt - April 9, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1823 КМ АМ at auction MS67 - April 6, 2022
Seller MS67
Date April 6, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1823 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander I Coins of Russia in 1823 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 1 Kopek Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search