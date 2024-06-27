Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1823 КМ АМ (Russia, Alexander I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,83 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1823
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (48) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1823 with mark КМ АМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 148 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 90,000. Bidding took place January 13, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- AURORA (3)
- Imperial Coin (7)
- Katz (7)
- Künker (1)
- MS67 (3)
- Numisbalt (2)
- Rare Coins (17)
- Russian Heritage (3)
- Russiancoin (3)
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
184 $
Price in auction currency 17000 RUB
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 8, 2023
Condition AU53 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1823 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search