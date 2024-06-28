Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1822 КМ АМ (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1822 КМ АМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 1 Kopek 1822 КМ АМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,83 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1822
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1822 with mark КМ АМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30558 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,680. Bidding took place April 24, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AURORA (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • Imperial Coin (7)
  • Katz (5)
  • MS67 (1)
  • Rare Coins (13)
Russia 1 Kopek 1822 КМ АМ at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1822 КМ АМ at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 950 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1822 КМ АМ at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 28 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1822 КМ АМ at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1822 КМ АМ at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1822 КМ АМ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1822 КМ АМ at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1822 КМ АМ at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1822 КМ АМ at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1822 КМ АМ at auction Rare Coins - April 7, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1822 КМ АМ at auction AURORA - March 30, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date March 30, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1822 КМ АМ at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1822 КМ АМ at auction Rare Coins - January 27, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1822 КМ АМ at auction Rare Coins - December 16, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1822 КМ АМ at auction Rare Coins - September 23, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1822 КМ АМ at auction Imperial Coin - September 22, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 22, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1822 КМ АМ at auction Rare Coins - June 17, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1822 КМ АМ at auction AURORA - June 1, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date June 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1822 КМ АМ at auction Heritage - April 27, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2020
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1822 КМ АМ at auction Imperial Coin - May 5, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 5, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1822 КМ АМ at auction MS67 - April 15, 2020
Seller MS67
Date April 15, 2020
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
