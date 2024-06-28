Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1822 КМ АМ (Russia, Alexander I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,83 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1822
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1822 with mark КМ АМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30558 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,680. Bidding took place April 24, 2020.
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 950 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 22, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date April 27, 2020
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
12
