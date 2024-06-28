1 Kopek 1822 КМ АМ (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1822 with mark КМ АМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30558 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,680. Bidding took place April 24, 2020.

