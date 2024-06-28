Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1821 КМ АМ (Russia, Alexander I)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1821 with mark КМ АМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 135 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 90,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2023.
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
923 $
Price in auction currency 90000 RUB
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
123 $
Price in auction currency 12000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 7, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 30, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date October 28, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 30, 2018
Condition VF25
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition MS60
Selling price
