Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1821 КМ АМ (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1821 КМ АМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 1 Kopek 1821 КМ АМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,83 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1821
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1821 with mark КМ АМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 135 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 90,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2023.

Russia 1 Kopek 1821 КМ АМ at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1821 КМ АМ at auction MS67 - September 20, 2023
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
923 $
Price in auction currency 90000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1821 КМ АМ at auction MS67 - September 20, 2023
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
123 $
Price in auction currency 12000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1821 КМ АМ at auction Imperial Coin - December 7, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 7, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1821 КМ АМ at auction Rare Coins - April 7, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 7, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1821 КМ АМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 30, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 30, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1821 КМ АМ at auction Imperial Coin - September 22, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 22, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1821 КМ АМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1821 КМ АМ at auction Alexander - March 25, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date March 25, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1821 КМ АМ at auction Imperial Coin - July 30, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 30, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1821 КМ АМ at auction Katz - October 28, 2018
Seller Katz
Date October 28, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1821 КМ АМ at auction Imperial Coin - October 30, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 30, 2018
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1821 КМ АМ at auction AURORA - October 23, 2018
Seller AURORA
Date October 23, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1821 КМ АМ at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1821 КМ АМ at auction Imperial Coin - September 4, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 4, 2018
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1821 КМ АМ at auction Imperial Coin - July 24, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 24, 2018
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1821 КМ АМ at auction Imperial Coin - June 5, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 5, 2018
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1821 КМ АМ at auction Imperial Coin - April 10, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 10, 2018
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1821 КМ АМ at auction Katz - April 1, 2018
Seller Katz
Date April 1, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1821 КМ АМ at auction Imperial Coin - September 26, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 26, 2017
Condition VF25
Selling price
