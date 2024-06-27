Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1819 КМ АД (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1819 КМ АД - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 1 Kopek 1819 КМ АД - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,83 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1819
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (220) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1819 with mark КМ АД. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 145 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 155,000. Bidding took place July 15, 2023.

Russia 1 Kopek 1819 КМ АД at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1819 КМ АД at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 500 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1819 КМ АД at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1819 КМ АД at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1819 КМ АД at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1819 КМ АД at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1819 КМ АД at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS63 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1819 КМ АД at auction MS67 - June 20, 2024
Seller MS67
Date June 20, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
186 $
Price in auction currency 15500 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1819 КМ АД at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1819 КМ АД at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1819 КМ АД at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1819 КМ АД at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1819 КМ АД at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1819 КМ АД at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1819 КМ АД at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1819 КМ АД at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1819 КМ АД at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1819 КМ АД at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1819 КМ АД at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1819 КМ АД at auction MS67 - March 13, 2024
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1819 КМ АД at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1819 КМ АД at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1819 КМ АД at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1819 КМ АД at auction MS67 - February 14, 2024
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1819 КМ АД at auction RedSquare - January 27, 2024
Seller RedSquare
Date January 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1819 КМ АД at auction RedSquare - January 27, 2024
Seller RedSquare
Date January 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1819 КМ АД at auction Russian Heritage - January 21, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 21, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1819 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

