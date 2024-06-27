Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1819 КМ АД (Russia, Alexander I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,83 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1819
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1819 with mark КМ АД. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 145 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 155,000. Bidding took place July 15, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 500 RUB
Seller MS67
Date June 20, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
186 $
Price in auction currency 15500 RUB
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1819 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
