1 Kopek 1819 КМ АД (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1819 with mark КМ АД. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 145 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 155,000. Bidding took place July 15, 2023.

Сondition UNC (56) AU (70) XF (45) VF (17) F (3) No grade (29) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS64 (4) MS63 (12) MS62 (13) MS61 (6) MS60 (1) AU58 (7) AU55 (2) AU53 (2) AU50 (2) XF45 (4) XF40 (3) VF35 (5) VF25 (1) DETAILS (2) BN (43) Service RNGA (12) NGC (21) CGC (5) ННР (5)

Seller All companies

Alexander (8)

AURORA (13)

Coins and Medals (6)

Coins.ee (5)

COINSTORE (1)

Empire (1)

Haljak coin auction (1)

Hermes Auctions (1)

Imperial Coin (11)

Katz (17)

Künker (1)

MS67 (11)

MUNZE (9)

Numisbalt (3)

Rare Coins (61)

Rauch (4)

RedSquare (24)

Russian Heritage (26)

Russiancoin (17)