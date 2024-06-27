Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1818 КМ АД (Russia, Alexander I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,83 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1818
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1818 with mark КМ АД. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 51 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 260,000. Bidding took place June 28, 2023.
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 1400 RUB
Seller MS67
Date June 20, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
263 $
Price in auction currency 22000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date June 28, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 8, 2023
Condition AU50 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numisor
Date February 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date January 13, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
