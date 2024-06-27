Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1818 КМ АД (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1818 КМ АД - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 1 Kopek 1818 КМ АД - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,83 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1818
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1818 with mark КМ АД. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 51 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 260,000. Bidding took place June 28, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • Denga1700 (4)
  • Imperial Coin (3)
  • Katz (5)
  • MS67 (3)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • Numisor (2)
  • Rare Coins (9)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Russian Heritage (9)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia 1 Kopek 1818 КМ АД at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 1400 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1818 КМ АД at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1818 КМ АД at auction MS67 - June 20, 2024
Seller MS67
Date June 20, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
263 $
Price in auction currency 22000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1818 КМ АД at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1818 КМ АД at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1818 КМ АД at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1818 КМ АД at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1818 КМ АД at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1818 КМ АД at auction MS67 - June 28, 2023
Seller MS67
Date June 28, 2023
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1818 КМ АД at auction Russian Heritage - March 5, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1818 КМ АД at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1818 КМ АД at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1818 КМ АД at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1818 КМ АД at auction Russian Heritage - January 8, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 8, 2023
Condition AU50 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1818 КМ АД at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1818 КМ АД at auction Alexander - July 6, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1818 КМ АД at auction Alexander - July 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VG
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1818 КМ АД at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1818 КМ АД at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1818 КМ АД at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1818 КМ АД at auction Numisor - February 15, 2022
Seller Numisor
Date February 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1818 КМ АД at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1818 КМ АД at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1818 КМ АД at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1818 КМ АД at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1818 КМ АД at auction MS67 - January 13, 2022
Seller MS67
Date January 13, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1818 КМ АД at auction Denga1700 - December 13, 2021
Russia 1 Kopek 1818 КМ АД at auction Denga1700 - December 13, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date December 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander I Coins of Russia in 1818 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 1 Kopek Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search