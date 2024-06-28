Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1818 КМ ДБ (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1818 КМ ДБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 1 Kopek 1818 КМ ДБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,83 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1818
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (59) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1818 with mark КМ ДБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 478 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 650. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Russia 1 Kopek 1818 КМ ДБ at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1818 КМ ДБ at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1818 КМ ДБ at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 28 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1818 КМ ДБ at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 34 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1818 КМ ДБ at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1818 КМ ДБ at auction MS67 - April 10, 2024
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1818 КМ ДБ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1818 КМ ДБ at auction RedSquare - January 27, 2024
Seller RedSquare
Date January 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1818 КМ ДБ at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date January 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1818 КМ ДБ at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1818 КМ ДБ at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1818 КМ ДБ at auction RedSquare - November 4, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date November 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1818 КМ ДБ at auction MS67 - September 20, 2023
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1818 КМ ДБ at auction RedSquare - August 5, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date August 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1818 КМ ДБ at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1818 КМ ДБ at auction RedSquare - July 2, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date July 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1818 КМ ДБ at auction RedSquare - April 15, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date April 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1818 КМ ДБ at auction MS67 - March 29, 2023
Seller MS67
Date March 29, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1818 КМ ДБ at auction AURORA - March 2, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date March 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1818 КМ ДБ at auction AURORA - January 19, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date January 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1818 КМ ДБ at auction Russian Heritage - January 8, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 8, 2023
Condition AU53 BN RNGA
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

