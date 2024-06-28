Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1818 КМ ДБ (Russia, Alexander I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,83 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1818
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1818 with mark КМ ДБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 478 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 650. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date March 29, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date January 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
