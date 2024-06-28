Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1816 КМ АМ (Russia, Alexander I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,83 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1816
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1816 with mark КМ АМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 54 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 220,000. Bidding took place June 22, 2024.
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
2472 $
Price in auction currency 220000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS63 BN RNGA
Selling price
579 $
Price in auction currency 52500 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 25, 2019
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
