1 Kopek 1816 КМ АМ (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1816 with mark КМ АМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 54 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 220,000. Bidding took place June 22, 2024.

