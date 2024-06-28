Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1816 КМ АМ (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1816 КМ АМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 1 Kopek 1816 КМ АМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,83 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1816
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1816 with mark КМ АМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 54 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 220,000. Bidding took place June 22, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Empire (1)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Katz (4)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Russian Heritage (5)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia 1 Kopek 1816 КМ АМ at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1816 КМ АМ at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1816 КМ АМ at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
2472 $
Price in auction currency 220000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1816 КМ АМ at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1816 КМ АМ at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1816 КМ АМ at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1816 КМ АМ at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS63 BN RNGA
Selling price
579 $
Price in auction currency 52500 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1816 КМ АМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1816 КМ АМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1816 КМ АМ at auction Russian Heritage - August 7, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1816 КМ АМ at auction Rare Coins - December 16, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1816 КМ АМ at auction Katz - July 12, 2020
Seller Katz
Date July 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1816 КМ АМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Russia 1 Kopek 1816 КМ АМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1816 КМ АМ at auction Empire - July 19, 2019
Seller Empire
Date July 19, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1816 КМ АМ at auction Imperial Coin - June 25, 2019
Russia 1 Kopek 1816 КМ АМ at auction Imperial Coin - June 25, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 25, 2019
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1816 КМ АМ at auction Katz - March 24, 2019
Seller Katz
Date March 24, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1816 КМ АМ at auction Katz - December 23, 2018
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1816 КМ АМ at auction NIKO - April 19, 2017
Seller NIKO
Date April 19, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1816 КМ АМ at auction Rauch - November 10, 2016
Seller Rauch
Date November 10, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1816 КМ АМ at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1816 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander I Coins of Russia in 1816 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 1 Kopek Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search