Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1815 КМ АМ (Russia, Alexander I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,83 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1815
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1815 with mark КМ АМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 114 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 130,000. Bidding took place March 29, 2023.
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
110 $
Price in auction currency 10000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS64 BN RNGA
Selling price
965 $
Price in auction currency 87500 RUB
Seller MS67
Date March 29, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 24, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date October 28, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
