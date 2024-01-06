Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1815 КМ АМ (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1815 КМ АМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 1 Kopek 1815 КМ АМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,83 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1815
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1815 with mark КМ АМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 114 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 130,000. Bidding took place March 29, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Katz (3)
  • MS67 (1)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia 1 Kopek 1815 КМ АМ at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
110 $
Price in auction currency 10000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1815 КМ АМ at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS64 BN RNGA
Selling price
965 $
Price in auction currency 87500 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1815 КМ АМ at auction MS67 - March 29, 2023
Seller MS67
Date March 29, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1815 КМ АМ at auction Russian Heritage - July 24, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 24, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1815 КМ АМ at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1815 КМ АМ at auction Rare Coins - April 7, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 7, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1815 КМ АМ at auction Katz - January 31, 2021
Seller Katz
Date January 31, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1815 КМ АМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1815 КМ АМ at auction Katz - December 23, 2018
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1815 КМ АМ at auction Katz - October 28, 2018
Seller Katz
Date October 28, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1815 КМ АМ at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1815 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

