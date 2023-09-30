Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1814 КМ АМ (Russia, Alexander I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,83 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1814
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1814 with mark КМ АМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 520 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 240. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Katz (5)
- Rare Coins (2)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- SINCONA (1)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 3200 RUB
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 28, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date September 23, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
