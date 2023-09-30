Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1814 КМ АМ (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1814 КМ АМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 1 Kopek 1814 КМ АМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,83 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1814
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1814 with mark КМ АМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 520 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 240. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Katz (5)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia 1 Kopek 1814 КМ АМ at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1814 КМ АМ at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1814 КМ АМ at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 3200 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1814 КМ АМ at auction Katz - January 31, 2021
Seller Katz
Date January 31, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
63 $
Price in auction currency 52 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1814 КМ АМ at auction Rare Coins - December 16, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1814 КМ АМ at auction Katz - February 23, 2020
Seller Katz
Date February 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1814 КМ АМ at auction Imperial Coin - May 28, 2019
Russia 1 Kopek 1814 КМ АМ at auction Imperial Coin - May 28, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 28, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1814 КМ АМ at auction Katz - December 23, 2018
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1814 КМ АМ at auction Katz - October 28, 2018
Seller Katz
Date October 28, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1814 КМ АМ at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1814 КМ АМ at auction Katz - September 23, 2018
Seller Katz
Date September 23, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1814 КМ АМ at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander I Coins of Russia in 1814 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 1 Kopek Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search