1 Kopek 1813 КМ АМ (Russia, Alexander I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,83 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1813
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1813 with mark КМ АМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 328 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 62,500. Bidding took place April 13, 2023.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 8200 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
765 $
Price in auction currency 62500 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 22, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
