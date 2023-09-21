Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1813 КМ АМ (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1813 КМ АМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 1 Kopek 1813 КМ АМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,83 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1813
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1813 with mark КМ АМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 328 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 62,500. Bidding took place April 13, 2023.

Russia 1 Kopek 1813 КМ АМ at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 8200 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1813 КМ АМ at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
765 $
Price in auction currency 62500 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1813 КМ АМ at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1813 КМ АМ at auction Alexander - March 9, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date March 9, 2022
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1813 КМ АМ at auction Russian Heritage - October 3, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1813 КМ АМ at auction Rare Coins - January 27, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1813 КМ АМ at auction Busso Peus - November 5, 2020
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1813 КМ АМ at auction Imperial Coin - September 22, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 22, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1813 КМ АМ at auction Katz - June 7, 2020
Seller Katz
Date June 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1813 КМ АМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1813 КМ АМ at auction Katz - December 29, 2019
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1813 КМ АМ at auction Katz - December 23, 2018
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1813 КМ АМ at auction Rare Coins - December 12, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1813 КМ АМ at auction Künker - October 11, 2013
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1813 КМ АМ at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

