1 Kopek 1813 КМ АМ (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1813 with mark КМ АМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 328 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 62,500. Bidding took place April 13, 2023.

Сondition AU (5) XF (5) VF (3) F (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) AU50 (2) VF30 (1)