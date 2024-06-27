Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1811 КМ ПБ "Type 1810-1811" (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1811 КМ ПБ "Type 1810-1811" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 1 Kopek 1811 КМ ПБ "Type 1810-1811" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,83 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1811
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (68)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1811 with mark КМ ПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 271 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 3,600. Bidding took place March 23, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (5)
  • AURORA (8)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Empire (6)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Imperial Coin (4)
  • Katz (7)
  • Künker (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (19)
  • Roma Numismatics (2)
  • Russian Heritage (4)
  • SINCONA (5)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 1 Kopek 1811 КМ ПБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1811 КМ ПБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
63 $
Price in auction currency 5600 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1811 КМ ПБ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1811 КМ ПБ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1811 КМ ПБ at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
702 $
Price in auction currency 65000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1811 КМ ПБ at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1811 КМ ПБ at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1811 КМ ПБ at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Seller Знак
Date November 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1811 КМ ПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1811 КМ ПБ at auction Alexander - August 30, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1811 КМ ПБ at auction Alexander - August 30, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 30, 2023
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1811 КМ ПБ at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1811 КМ ПБ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1811 КМ ПБ at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1811 КМ ПБ at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1811 КМ ПБ at auction Empire - April 13, 2023
Seller Empire
Date April 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1811 КМ ПБ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1811 КМ ПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1811 КМ ПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1811 КМ ПБ at auction Empire - July 21, 2022
Seller Empire
Date July 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1811 КМ ПБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 23, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1811 КМ ПБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 23, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1811 КМ ПБ at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1811 КМ ПБ at auction Numisbalt - April 9, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1811 КМ ПБ at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1811 КМ ПБ at auction Russian Heritage - March 6, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1811 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
