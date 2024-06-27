Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1811 КМ ПБ "Type 1810-1811" (Russia, Alexander I)
Auction Prices (68)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1811 with mark КМ ПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 271 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 3,600. Bidding took place March 23, 2012.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
63 $
Price in auction currency 5600 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
702 $
Price in auction currency 65000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
