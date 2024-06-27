1 Kopek 1811 КМ ПБ "Type 1810-1811" (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1811 with mark КМ ПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 271 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 3,600. Bidding took place March 23, 2012.

