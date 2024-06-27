Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1807 КМ "Suzun Mint" (Russia, Alexander I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10,24 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1807
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1807 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 434 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 6,500. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
649 $
Price in auction currency 2600 PLN
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
458 $
Price in auction currency 42000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF25
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller MS67
Date March 29, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition VF25
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 2, 2021
Condition F15
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 2, 2021
Condition AU55
Selling price
