Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1807 КМ "Suzun Mint" (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1807 КМ "Suzun Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 1 Kopek 1807 КМ "Suzun Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10,24 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1807
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (56) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1807 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 434 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 6,500. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Russia 1 Kopek 1807 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1807 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
649 $
Price in auction currency 2600 PLN
Russia 1 Kopek 1807 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
458 $
Price in auction currency 42000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1807 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1807 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction MS67 - February 14, 2024
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1807 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1807 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Seller Знак
Date November 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Russia 1 Kopek 1807 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction RedSquare - November 4, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date November 4, 2023
Condition XF
Russia 1 Kopek 1807 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction RedSquare - August 5, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date August 5, 2023
Condition XF
Russia 1 Kopek 1807 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1807 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1807 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction RedSquare - July 2, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date July 2, 2023
Condition XF
Russia 1 Kopek 1807 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1807 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction RedSquare - April 15, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date April 15, 2023
Condition XF
Russia 1 Kopek 1807 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction MS67 - March 29, 2023
Seller MS67
Date March 29, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1807 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Russia 1 Kopek 1807 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1807 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction AURORA - July 6, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1807 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - November 2, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 2, 2021
Condition F15
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1807 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - October 2, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 2, 2021
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1807 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - April 25, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 25, 2021
Condition VF20 BN
Selling price
