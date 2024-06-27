1 Kopek 1807 КМ "Suzun Mint" (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1807 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 434 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 6,500. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

