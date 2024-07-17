Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1805 КМ "Suzun Mint" (Russia, Alexander I)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10,24 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1805
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (50) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1805 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 465 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 4,000. Bidding took place April 25, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (7)
- AURORA (1)
- Baldwin's (1)
- CNG (1)
- Coins and Medals (2)
- DNW (1)
- ibercoin (1)
- Imperial Coin (2)
- Katz (12)
- MS67 (3)
- MUNZE (1)
- Rare Coins (11)
- Rauch (1)
- RND (1)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (2)
- SINCONA (2)
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition VF35 BN NGC
Selling price
226 $
Price in auction currency 21000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
158 $
Price in auction currency 14000 RUB
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition VF35 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition VF35 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MUNZE
Date January 18, 2023
Condition XF45 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date April 6, 2022
Condition G4
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date July 12, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date April 30, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1805 "Suzun Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search