Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1805 КМ "Suzun Mint" (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1805 КМ "Suzun Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 1 Kopek 1805 КМ "Suzun Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10,24 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1805
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (50) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1805 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 465 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 4,000. Bidding took place April 25, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (7)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • DNW (1)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Katz (12)
  • MS67 (3)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • Rare Coins (11)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RND (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • SINCONA (2)
Russia 1 Kopek 1805 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1805 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction MS67 - April 10, 2024
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition VF35 BN NGC
Selling price
226 $
Price in auction currency 21000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1805 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
158 $
Price in auction currency 14000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1805 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction MS67 - December 6, 2023
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition VF35 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1805 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1805 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction AURORA - July 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 27, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1805 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1805 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction MS67 - May 16, 2023
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition VF35 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1805 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1805 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction MUNZE - January 18, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date January 18, 2023
Condition XF45 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1805 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1805 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1805 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Alexander - April 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date April 6, 2022
Condition G4
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1805 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction ibercoin - March 23, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1805 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1805 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1805 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Katz - December 20, 2020
Seller Katz
Date December 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1805 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction CNG - July 29, 2020
Seller CNG
Date July 29, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1805 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Katz - July 12, 2020
Seller Katz
Date July 12, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1805 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Katz - April 30, 2020
Seller Katz
Date April 30, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1805 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Alexander - March 25, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date March 25, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1805 "Suzun Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

