Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1804 КМ "Suzun Mint" (Russia, Alexander I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10,24 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1804
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1804 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 417 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,250. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
169 $
Price in auction currency 130 GBP
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
342 $
Price in auction currency 315 EUR
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 23, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date March 9, 2022
Condition G4
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
