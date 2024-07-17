Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1804 КМ "Suzun Mint" (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1804 КМ "Suzun Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 1 Kopek 1804 КМ "Suzun Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10,24 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1804
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (62) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1804 "Suzun Mint" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 417 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,250. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Russia 1 Kopek 1804 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
169 $
Price in auction currency 130 GBP
Russia 1 Kopek 1804 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
342 $
Price in auction currency 315 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1804 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Luxcoins - March 23, 2024
Seller Luxcoins
Date March 23, 2024
Condition AU50 BN
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1804 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1804 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction RedSquare - December 3, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date December 3, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1804 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - July 23, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 23, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1804 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1804 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1804 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - June 4, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 4, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1804 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Coins.ee - May 29, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date May 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1804 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Numisbalt - May 21, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 21, 2022
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1804 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Alexander - March 9, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date March 9, 2022
Condition G4
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1804 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - February 2, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1804 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Katz - December 29, 2021
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1804 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1804 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - November 2, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 2, 2021
Condition MS61 BN
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1804 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Rare Coins - October 13, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1804 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1804 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Alexander - September 25, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date September 25, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1804 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Coins.ee - July 12, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date July 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1804 КМ "Suzun Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - June 27, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 27, 2021
Condition VG10 BN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

