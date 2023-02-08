Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1825 ЕМ ИК (Russia, Alexander I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,83 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 370,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1825
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1825 with mark ЕМ ИК. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 140 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 40,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2023.
Seller MUNZE
Date October 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
380 $
Price in auction currency 37000 RUB
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
410 $
Price in auction currency 40000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller MUNZE
Date January 18, 2023
Condition XF45 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 23, 2021
Condition AU53 BN
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 22, 2020
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 7, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 5, 2020
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 22, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date June 13, 2018
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 15, 2018
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
