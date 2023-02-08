Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1825 ЕМ ИК (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1825 ЕМ ИК - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 1 Kopek 1825 ЕМ ИК - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,83 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 370,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1825
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1825 with mark ЕМ ИК. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 140 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 40,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2023.

Russia 1 Kopek 1825 ЕМ ИК at auction MUNZE - October 17, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date October 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
380 $
Price in auction currency 37000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1825 ЕМ ИК at auction MS67 - September 20, 2023
Seller MS67
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
410 $
Price in auction currency 40000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1825 ЕМ ИК at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1825 ЕМ ИК at auction MUNZE - January 18, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date January 18, 2023
Condition XF45 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1825 ЕМ ИК at auction Imperial Coin - February 23, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 23, 2021
Condition AU53 BN
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1825 ЕМ ИК at auction Rare Coins - January 27, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 27, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1825 ЕМ ИК at auction Imperial Coin - December 22, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 22, 2020
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1825 ЕМ ИК at auction Imperial Coin - July 7, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 7, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1825 ЕМ ИК at auction Imperial Coin - May 5, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 5, 2020
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1825 ЕМ ИК at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1825 ЕМ ИК at auction Imperial Coin - September 24, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 24, 2019
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1825 ЕМ ИК at auction Rare Coins - February 13, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1825 ЕМ ИК at auction SINCONA - October 22, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date October 22, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1825 ЕМ ИК at auction Alexander - June 13, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date June 13, 2018
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1825 ЕМ ИК at auction Imperial Coin - May 15, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 15, 2018
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1825 ЕМ ИК at auction Imperial Coin - February 27, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 27, 2018
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1825 ЕМ ИК at auction Künker - April 7, 2016
Seller Künker
Date April 7, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1825 ЕМ ИК at auction RND - September 27, 2015
Seller RND
Date September 27, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1825 ЕМ ИК at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1825 ЕМ ИК at auction Empire - December 14, 2012
Seller Empire
Date December 14, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

