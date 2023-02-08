1 Kopek 1825 ЕМ ИК (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1825 with mark ЕМ ИК. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 140 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 40,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2023.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (5) XF (5) VF (8) F (1) Condition (slab) AU55 (1) AU53 (1) AU50 (1) XF45 (3) VF25 (1) VF20 (4) BN (3) Service NGC (1) CGC (1)