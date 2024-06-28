Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1824 ЕМ ПГ (Russia, Alexander I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,83 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1824
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1824 with mark ЕМ ПГ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 150 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 87,500. Bidding took place January 13, 2022.
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU55
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 4200 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
386 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Seller MUNZE
Date September 5, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS CGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date February 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller MUNZE
Date September 14, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS CGC
Selling price
******
