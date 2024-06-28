Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1824 ЕМ ПГ (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1824 ЕМ ПГ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 1 Kopek 1824 ЕМ ПГ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,83 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1824
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (71) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1824 with mark ЕМ ПГ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 150 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 87,500. Bidding took place January 13, 2022.

Russia 1 Kopek 1824 ЕМ ПГ at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition AU55 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1824 ЕМ ПГ at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1824 ЕМ ПГ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU55
Selling price
47 $
Price in auction currency 4200 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1824 ЕМ ПГ at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1824 ЕМ ПГ at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS62 RB RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1824 ЕМ ПГ at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS62 RB RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1824 ЕМ ПГ at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
386 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1824 ЕМ ПГ at auction MUNZE - September 5, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date September 5, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS CGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1824 ЕМ ПГ at auction Russiancoin - August 31, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 31, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1824 ЕМ ПГ at auction RedSquare - August 5, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date August 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1824 ЕМ ПГ at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1824 ЕМ ПГ at auction Jean ELSEN - June 16, 2023
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date June 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1824 ЕМ ПГ at auction Russiancoin - April 13, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1824 ЕМ ПГ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1824 ЕМ ПГ at auction Empire - February 2, 2023
Seller Empire
Date February 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1824 ЕМ ПГ at auction Russian Heritage - January 8, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1824 ЕМ ПГ at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1824 ЕМ ПГ at auction Russiancoin - November 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1824 ЕМ ПГ at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1824 ЕМ ПГ at auction MUNZE - September 14, 2022
Seller MUNZE
Date September 14, 2022
Condition XF DETAILS CGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1824 ЕМ ПГ at auction RedSquare - September 10, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date September 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price

