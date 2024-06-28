1 Kopek 1824 ЕМ ПГ (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1824 with mark ЕМ ПГ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 150 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 87,500. Bidding took place January 13, 2022.

Сondition UNC (11) AU (15) XF (22) VF (15) F (1) No grade (7) Condition (slab) MS65 (3) MS64 (1) MS63 (1) MS62 (2) MS60 (3) AU58 (4) AU55 (3) AU53 (2) AU50 (1) XF45 (2) XF40 (7) VF35 (2) VF30 (4) F15 (1) DETAILS (2) RB (2) BN (8) Service ННР (1) RNGA (3) NGC (6) CGC (2)

