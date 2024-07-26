Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1823 ЕМ ФГ (Russia, Alexander I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,83 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 10,350,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1823
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1823 with mark ЕМ ФГ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 118 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 62,500. Bidding took place February 8, 2023.
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 40 GBP
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date February 8, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller MUNZE
Date October 19, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS CGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Varesi
Date February 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 4, 2021
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1823 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
