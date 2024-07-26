1 Kopek 1823 ЕМ ФГ (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1823 with mark ЕМ ФГ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 118 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 62,500. Bidding took place February 8, 2023.

Сondition UNC (15) AU (7) XF (12) VF (5) No grade (5) Condition (slab) MS63 (4) MS62 (6) MS61 (2) MS60 (1) AU55 (2) AU50 (1) XF45 (1) VF35 (1) VF30 (1) DETAILS (1) RB (1) BN (8) Service RNGA (2) ННР (5) NGC (3) CGC (1)

