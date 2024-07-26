Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1823 ЕМ ФГ (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1823 ЕМ ФГ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 1 Kopek 1823 ЕМ ФГ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,83 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 10,350,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1823
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1823 with mark ЕМ ФГ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 118 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 62,500. Bidding took place February 8, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • AURORA (3)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Imperial Coin (4)
  • Katz (5)
  • MS67 (1)
  • MUNZE (4)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Rare Coins (7)
  • RedSquare (4)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (3)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Varesi (1)
Russia 1 Kopek 1823 ЕМ ФГ at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1823 ЕМ ФГ at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 40 GBP
Russia 1 Kopek 1823 ЕМ ФГ at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1823 ЕМ ФГ at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1823 ЕМ ФГ at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS63 RB RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1823 ЕМ ФГ at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1823 ЕМ ФГ at auction RedSquare - August 5, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date August 5, 2023
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1823 ЕМ ФГ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1823 ЕМ ФГ at auction RedSquare - July 2, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date July 2, 2023
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1823 ЕМ ФГ at auction RedSquare - April 15, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date April 15, 2023
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1823 ЕМ ФГ at auction AURORA - March 2, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date March 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1823 ЕМ ФГ at auction MS67 - February 8, 2023
Seller MS67
Date February 8, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1823 ЕМ ФГ at auction MUNZE - October 19, 2022
Seller MUNZE
Date October 19, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS CGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1823 ЕМ ФГ at auction RedSquare - August 13, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date August 13, 2022
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1823 ЕМ ФГ at auction MUNZE - May 24, 2022
Seller MUNZE
Date May 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1823 ЕМ ФГ at auction Russian Heritage - April 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1823 ЕМ ФГ at auction Rare Coins - April 6, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1823 ЕМ ФГ at auction Varesi - February 6, 2022
Seller Varesi
Date February 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1823 ЕМ ФГ at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1823 ЕМ ФГ at auction Rare Coins - December 4, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 4, 2021
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
******
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1823 ЕМ ФГ at auction Imperial Coin - November 2, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 2, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1823 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

