1 Kopek 1822 ЕМ ФГ (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1822 with mark ЕМ ФГ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 145 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 87,500. Bidding took place January 13, 2022.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (10) XF (18) VF (5) No grade (6) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS61 (1) AU58 (1) XF40 (2) VF35 (4) BN (2) Service PCGS (1) NGC (1)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)

AURORA (2)

Coins and Medals (2)

Coins.ee (1)

Darabanth (1)

Empire (2)

Goldberg (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Imperial Coin (6)

Katz (7)

Künker (1)

La Galerie Numismatique (4)

MS67 (1)

Numimarket (1)

Numisbalt (1)

Rare Coins (6)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russiancoin (1)

Varesi (1)