Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1822 ЕМ ФГ (Russia, Alexander I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,83 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 10,265,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1822
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1822 with mark ЕМ ФГ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 145 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 87,500. Bidding took place January 13, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- AURORA (2)
- Coins and Medals (2)
- Coins.ee (1)
- Darabanth (1)
- Empire (2)
- Goldberg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Imperial Coin (6)
- Katz (7)
- Künker (1)
- La Galerie Numismatique (4)
- MS67 (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rare Coins (6)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Varesi (1)
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 300 RUB
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Goldberg
Date February 14, 2022
Condition MS61 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Varesi
Date February 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date January 13, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1822 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search