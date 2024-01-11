Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1822 ЕМ ФГ (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1822 ЕМ ФГ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 1 Kopek 1822 ЕМ ФГ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,83 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 10,265,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1822
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1822 with mark ЕМ ФГ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 145 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 87,500. Bidding took place January 13, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • AURORA (2)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Darabanth (1)
  • Empire (2)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Imperial Coin (6)
  • Katz (7)
  • Künker (1)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (4)
  • MS67 (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (6)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Varesi (1)
Russia 1 Kopek 1822 ЕМ ФГ at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1822 ЕМ ФГ at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1822 ЕМ ФГ at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 300 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1822 ЕМ ФГ at auction Coins.ee - April 23, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1822 ЕМ ФГ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1822 ЕМ ФГ at auction Empire - February 2, 2023
Seller Empire
Date February 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1822 ЕМ ФГ at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1822 ЕМ ФГ at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1822 ЕМ ФГ at auction Goldberg - February 14, 2022
Seller Goldberg
Date February 14, 2022
Condition MS61 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1822 ЕМ ФГ at auction Varesi - February 6, 2022
Seller Varesi
Date February 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1822 ЕМ ФГ at auction MS67 - January 13, 2022
Seller MS67
Date January 13, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1822 ЕМ ФГ at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1822 ЕМ ФГ at auction Rare Coins - October 13, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1822 ЕМ ФГ at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1822 ЕМ ФГ at auction Numisbalt - March 14, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1822 ЕМ ФГ at auction AURORA - November 25, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date November 25, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1822 ЕМ ФГ at auction Darabanth - May 15, 2020
Seller Darabanth
Date May 15, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1822 ЕМ ФГ at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1822 ЕМ ФГ at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1822 ЕМ ФГ at auction Rare Coins - February 19, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 19, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1822 ЕМ ФГ at auction Imperial Coin - January 28, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 28, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1822 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

