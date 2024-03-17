Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1821 ЕМ НМ (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1821 ЕМ НМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 1 Kopek 1821 ЕМ НМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,83 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 10,160,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1821
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24) Varieties (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1821 with mark ЕМ НМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 142 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 87,500. Bidding took place January 13, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Russia 1 Kopek 1821 ЕМ НМ at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
190 $
Price in auction currency 175 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1821 ЕМ НМ at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
72 $
Price in auction currency 67 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1821 ЕМ НМ at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1821 ЕМ НМ at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1821 ЕМ НМ at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - July 1, 2023
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date July 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1821 ЕМ НМ at auction RND - February 28, 2023
Seller RND
Date February 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1821 ЕМ НМ at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1821 ЕМ НМ at auction MUNZE - October 19, 2022
Seller MUNZE
Date October 19, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS CGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1821 ЕМ НМ at auction AURORA - June 15, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1821 ЕМ НМ at auction MUNZE - May 24, 2022
Seller MUNZE
Date May 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1821 ЕМ НМ at auction Varesi - February 6, 2022
Seller Varesi
Date February 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1821 ЕМ НМ at auction MS67 - January 13, 2022
Seller MS67
Date January 13, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1821 ЕМ НМ at auction Imperial Coin - February 23, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 23, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1821 ЕМ НМ at auction Coins.ee - November 8, 2020
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 8, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1821 ЕМ НМ at auction Imperial Coin - July 7, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 7, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1821 ЕМ НМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1821 ЕМ НМ at auction Alexander - December 4, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date December 4, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1821 ЕМ НМ at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1821 ЕМ НМ at auction Imperial Coin - May 15, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 15, 2018
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1821 ЕМ НМ at auction Imperial Coin - February 27, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 27, 2018
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1821 ЕМ НМ at auction Tauler & Fau - November 30, 2017
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 30, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1821 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

