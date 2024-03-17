Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1821 ЕМ НМ (Russia, Alexander I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,83 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 10,160,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1821
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1821 with mark ЕМ НМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 142 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 87,500. Bidding took place January 13, 2022.
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
190 $
Price in auction currency 175 EUR
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
72 $
Price in auction currency 67 EUR
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MUNZE
Date October 19, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Varesi
Date February 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date January 13, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 23, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 8, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date December 4, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 15, 2018
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1821 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
