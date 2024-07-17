Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1819 ЕМ НМ (Russia, Alexander I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,83 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 19,390,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1819
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (69) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1819 with mark ЕМ НМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 127 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 35,000. Bidding took place December 14, 2012.
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 100 RUB
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2022
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date November 16, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
