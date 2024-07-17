Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1819 ЕМ НМ (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1819 ЕМ НМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 1 Kopek 1819 ЕМ НМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,83 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 19,390,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1819
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (69) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1819 with mark ЕМ НМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 127 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 35,000. Bidding took place December 14, 2012.

Russia 1 Kopek 1819 ЕМ НМ at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1819 ЕМ НМ at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1819 ЕМ НМ at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 160 PLN
Russia 1 Kopek 1819 ЕМ НМ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
1 $
Price in auction currency 100 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1819 ЕМ НМ at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1819 ЕМ НМ at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1819 ЕМ НМ at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1819 ЕМ НМ at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1819 ЕМ НМ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1819 ЕМ НМ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1819 ЕМ НМ at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1819 ЕМ НМ at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1819 ЕМ НМ at auction Russiancoin - August 31, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 31, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1819 ЕМ НМ at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1819 ЕМ НМ at auction Russiancoin - April 13, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1819 ЕМ НМ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1819 ЕМ НМ at auction Russian Heritage - March 5, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1819 ЕМ НМ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1819 ЕМ НМ at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1819 ЕМ НМ at auction WDA - MiM - December 28, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 28, 2022
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1819 ЕМ НМ at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1819 ЕМ НМ at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1819 ЕМ НМ at auction Russiancoin - November 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1819 ЕМ НМ at auction Alexander - November 16, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1819 ЕМ НМ at auction Alexander - November 16, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date November 16, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1819 ЕМ НМ at auction Katz - September 25, 2022
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1819 ЕМ НМ at auction Russian Heritage - July 10, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 10, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
