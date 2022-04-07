Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1815 ЕМ НМ. Wide crown (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: Wide crown
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,83 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 30,500
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1815
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1815 with mark ЕМ НМ. Wide crown. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 387 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 175,000. Bidding took place October 2, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Alexander (3)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Empire (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Imperial Coin (2)
- Künker (1)
- Rare Coins (2)
- Rauch (1)
- SINCONA (1)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 3800 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 2, 2021
Condition AU55
Selling price
2408 $
Price in auction currency 175000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date December 19, 2015
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
