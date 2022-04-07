1 Kopek 1815 ЕМ НМ. Wide crown (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1815 with mark ЕМ НМ. Wide crown. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 387 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 175,000. Bidding took place October 2, 2021.

Сondition AU (2) XF (3) VF (7) VG (1) Condition (slab) AU55 (1) AU50 (1) XF40 (3) VF35 (1)