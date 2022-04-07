Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1815 ЕМ НМ. Wide crown (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: Wide crown

Obverse 1 Kopek 1815 ЕМ НМ Wide crown - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 1 Kopek 1815 ЕМ НМ Wide crown - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,83 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 30,500

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1815
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1815 with mark ЕМ НМ. Wide crown. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 387 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 175,000. Bidding took place October 2, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (3)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • Rauch (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia 1 Kopek 1815 ЕМ НМ at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1815 ЕМ НМ at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 3800 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1815 ЕМ НМ at auction Rare Coins - October 2, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 2, 2021
Condition AU55
Selling price
2408 $
Price in auction currency 175000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1815 ЕМ НМ at auction Rare Coins - April 7, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1815 ЕМ НМ at auction Rauch - February 29, 2020
Seller Rauch
Date February 29, 2020
Condition VG
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1815 ЕМ НМ at auction Imperial Coin - December 4, 2018
Russia 1 Kopek 1815 ЕМ НМ at auction Imperial Coin - December 4, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 4, 2018
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1815 ЕМ НМ at auction Empire - November 9, 2018
Seller Empire
Date November 9, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1815 ЕМ НМ at auction Imperial Coin - February 6, 2018
Russia 1 Kopek 1815 ЕМ НМ at auction Imperial Coin - February 6, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 6, 2018
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1815 ЕМ НМ at auction Alexander - December 19, 2015
Russia 1 Kopek 1815 ЕМ НМ at auction Alexander - December 19, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date December 19, 2015
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1815 ЕМ НМ at auction Alexander - September 20, 2013
Russia 1 Kopek 1815 ЕМ НМ at auction Alexander - September 20, 2013
Seller Alexander
Date September 20, 2013
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1815 ЕМ НМ at auction Alexander - March 22, 2013
Russia 1 Kopek 1815 ЕМ НМ at auction Alexander - March 22, 2013
Seller Alexander
Date March 22, 2013
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1815 ЕМ НМ at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1815 ЕМ НМ at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 14, 2009
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1815 ЕМ НМ at auction Künker - June 24, 2009
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1815 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

