1 Kopek 1813 ЕМ НМ (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1813 with mark ЕМ НМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1287 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place November 4, 2020.

Сondition AU (1) XF (6) VF (8) Condition (slab) XF45 (1) XF40 (2) VF35 (2) DETAILS (1) Service RNGA (1)