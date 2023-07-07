Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1813 ЕМ НМ (Russia, Alexander I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,83 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 30,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1813
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1813 with mark ЕМ НМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1287 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place November 4, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (4)
- AURORA (1)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Rare Coins (2)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (3)
- SINCONA (1)
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 75 GBP
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
162 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 24, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Alexander
Date September 30, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
