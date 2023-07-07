Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1813 ЕМ НМ (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1813 ЕМ НМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 1 Kopek 1813 ЕМ НМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,83 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 30,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1813
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1813 with mark ЕМ НМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1287 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place November 4, 2020.

Russia 1 Kopek 1813 ЕМ НМ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 75 GBP
Russia 1 Kopek 1813 ЕМ НМ at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
162 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1813 ЕМ НМ at auction Russian Heritage - July 24, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 24, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1813 ЕМ НМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1813 ЕМ НМ at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1813 ЕМ НМ at auction Russian Heritage - October 30, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1813 ЕМ НМ at auction Busso Peus - November 5, 2020
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1813 ЕМ НМ at auction Alexander - September 30, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date September 30, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1813 ЕМ НМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1813 ЕМ НМ at auction Alexander - March 25, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date March 25, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1813 ЕМ НМ at auction AURORA - April 10, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date April 10, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1813 ЕМ НМ at auction Rare Coins - February 13, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1813 ЕМ НМ at auction Alexander - August 29, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date August 29, 2018
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1813 ЕМ НМ at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1813 ЕМ НМ at auction Alexander - August 27, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date August 27, 2015
Condition XF40
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

