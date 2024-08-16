Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1812 ЕМ НМ (Russia, Alexander I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,83 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1812
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
