1 Kopek 1814 СПБ ПС. Restrike (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1814 with mark СПБ ПС. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 457 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 20,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition UNC (1)