Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1810 ЕМ НМ. The branches are not crossed (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: The branches are not crossed

Obverse 1 Kopek 1810 ЕМ НМ The branches are not crossed - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 1 Kopek 1810 ЕМ НМ The branches are not crossed - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,83 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1810
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1810 with mark ЕМ НМ. The branches are not crossed. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 557 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 32,000. Bidding took place April 22, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
Russia 1 Kopek 1810 ЕМ НМ at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
5969 $
Price in auction currency 4600 GBP
Russia 1 Kopek 1810 ЕМ НМ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1810 ЕМ НМ at auction Rare Coins - April 22, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition AU53
Selling price
32000 $
Price in auction currency 32000 USD
Russia 1 Kopek 1810 ЕМ НМ at auction Empire - February 23, 2017
Seller Empire
Date February 23, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1810 ЕМ НМ at auction Künker - June 24, 2009
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1810 ЕМ НМ at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Russia 1 Kopek 1810 ЕМ НМ at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Ex. Tolstoi collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 9, 1913
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander I Coins of Russia in 1810 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 1 Kopek Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search