Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1810 ЕМ НМ. The branches are not crossed (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: The branches are not crossed
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,83 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1810
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1810 with mark ЕМ НМ. The branches are not crossed. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 557 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 32,000. Bidding took place April 22, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Other filters
- All companies
- Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Empire (1)
- Künker (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
5969 $
Price in auction currency 4600 GBP
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition AU53
Selling price
32000 $
Price in auction currency 32000 USD
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search