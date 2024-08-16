Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1810 ЕМ НМ. The branches are crossed (Russia, Alexander I)
Variety: The branches are crossed
Photo by: Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,83 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1810
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1810 with mark ЕМ НМ. The branches are crossed. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 503 sold at the Adolph Hess Nachfolger auction for Mark 250. Bidding took place March 9, 1913.
Сondition
Other filters
- All companies
- Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search