1 Kopek 1810 ЕМ НМ. The branches are crossed (Russia, Alexander I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1810 with mark ЕМ НМ. The branches are crossed. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 503 sold at the Adolph Hess Nachfolger auction for Mark 250. Bidding took place March 9, 1913.

