Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1810 ЕМ НМ. The branches are crossed (Russia, Alexander I)

Variety: The branches are crossed

Obverse 1 Kopek 1810 ЕМ НМ The branches are crossed - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 1 Kopek 1810 ЕМ НМ The branches are crossed - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Adolph Hess Nachfolger

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,83 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1810
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1810 with mark ЕМ НМ. The branches are crossed. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 503 sold at the Adolph Hess Nachfolger auction for Mark 250. Bidding took place March 9, 1913.

Сondition
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
Russia 1 Kopek 1810 ЕМ НМ at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Russia 1 Kopek 1810 ЕМ НМ at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Ex. Tolstoi collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 9, 1913
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander I Coins of Russia in 1810 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 1 Kopek Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search