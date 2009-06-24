Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1804 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Alexander I)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1804 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I Reverse 1 Kopek 1804 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10,24 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 120

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1804
  • Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1804 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
Russia 1 Kopek 1804 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Künker - June 24, 2009
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1804 "Yekaterinburg Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

