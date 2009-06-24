Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1804 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Alexander I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10,24 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 120
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1804
- Ruler Alexander I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1804 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint
Сondition
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1804 "Yekaterinburg Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
