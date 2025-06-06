flag
Reuss-SchleizPeriod:1807-1868 1807-1868

Thaler 1868 A (Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich XIV)

Obverse Thaler 1868 A - Silver Coin Value - Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich XIVReverse Thaler 1868 A - Silver Coin Value - Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich XIV

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter33 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC14,000

Description

  • CountryReuss-Schleiz
  • PeriodHeinrich XIV
  • DenominationThaler
  • Year1868
  • RulerHeinrich XIV (Prince Reuss Younger Line)
  • MintBerlin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (295)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Schleiz Thaler 1868 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Heinrich XIV. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2615 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Reuss-Schleiz Thaler 1868 A at auction Teutoburger - June 6, 2025
SellerTeutoburger
DateJune 6, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
195 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Reuss-Schleiz Thaler 1868 A at auction Leu - June 2, 2025
SellerLeu
DateJune 2, 2025
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
912 $
Price in auction currency 750 CHF
Reuss-Schleiz Thaler 1868 A at auction Künker - May 24, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******

Reuss-Schleiz Thaler 1868 A at auction Constantin Coins - May 23, 2025
SellerConstantin Coins
DateMay 23, 2025
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******

Reuss-Schleiz Thaler 1868 A at auction Höhn - May 22, 2025
SellerHöhn
DateMay 22, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******

Reuss-Schleiz Thaler 1868 A at auction WAG - May 11, 2025
SellerWAG
DateMay 11, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******

Reuss-Schleiz Thaler 1868 A at auction Stephen Album - March 24, 2025
SellerStephen Album
DateMarch 24, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******

Reuss-Schleiz Thaler 1868 A at auction Künker - March 21, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMarch 21, 2025
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******

Reuss-Schleiz Thaler 1868 A at auction Teutoburger - March 8, 2025
SellerTeutoburger
DateMarch 8, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******

Reuss-Schleiz Thaler 1868 A at auction Gärtner - February 18, 2025
SellerGärtner
DateFebruary 18, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******

Reuss-Schleiz Thaler 1868 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - December 12, 2024
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateDecember 12, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz Thaler 1868 A at auction Höhn - November 16, 2024
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 16, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******

Reuss-Schleiz Thaler 1868 A at auction Frankfurter - November 8, 2024
SellerFrankfurter
DateNovember 8, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******

Reuss-Schleiz Thaler 1868 A at auction Künker - November 8, 2024
SellerKünker
DateNovember 8, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******

Reuss-Schleiz Thaler 1868 A at auction Busso Peus - November 6, 2024
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 6, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******

Reuss-Schleiz Thaler 1868 A at auction Numedux - October 19, 2024
SellerNumedux
DateOctober 19, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******

Reuss-Schleiz Thaler 1868 A at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 16, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
******

Reuss-Schleiz Thaler 1868 A at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 16, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******

Reuss-Schleiz Thaler 1868 A at auction Auctiones - September 15, 2024
SellerAuctiones
DateSeptember 15, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******

Reuss-Schleiz Thaler 1868 A at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
SellerKünker
DateJuly 26, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******

Reuss-Schleiz Thaler 1868 A at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
SellerMöller
DateMay 22, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1868 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

