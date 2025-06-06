Reuss-SchleizPeriod:1807-1868 1807-1868
Thaler 1868 A (Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich XIV)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,900)
- Weight18,519 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
- Diameter33 mm
- EdgeInscription
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC14,000
Description
- CountryReuss-Schleiz
- PeriodHeinrich XIV
- DenominationThaler
- Year1868
- RulerHeinrich XIV (Prince Reuss Younger Line)
- MintBerlin
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (295)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Schleiz Thaler 1868 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Heinrich XIV. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2615 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
123...15
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1868 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections