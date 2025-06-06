Thaler 1868 A (Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich XIV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Schleiz Thaler 1868 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Heinrich XIV. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2615 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,000. Bidding took place May 15, 2023.

