Reuss-SchleizPeriod:1807-1868 1807-1868

3 Pfennig 1868 A (Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich XIV)

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1868 A - Coin Value - Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich XIVReverse 3 Pfennig 1868 A - Coin Value - Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich XIV

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight4,5 - 4,56 g
  • Diameter24 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC120,000

Description

  • CountryReuss-Schleiz
  • PeriodHeinrich XIV
  • Denomination3 Pfennig
  • Year1868
  • RulerHeinrich XIV (Prince Reuss Younger Line)
  • MintBerlin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Schleiz 3 Pfennig 1868 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Heinrich XIV. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1217 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place October 7, 2018.

Сondition
Reuss-Schleiz 3 Pfennig 1868 A at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
SellerMöller
DateMay 22, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
163 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Reuss-Schleiz 3 Pfennig 1868 A at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
SellerCoinsNB
DateApril 13, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 4 EUR
Reuss-Schleiz 3 Pfennig 1868 A at auction Künker - November 17, 2023
SellerKünker
DateNovember 17, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 3 Pfennig 1868 A at auction Niemczyk - March 20, 2023
SellerNiemczyk
DateMarch 20, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 3 Pfennig 1868 A at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 23, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 3 Pfennig 1868 A at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 23, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 3 Pfennig 1868 A at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 19, 2021
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 3 Pfennig 1868 A at auction Denga1700 - October 5, 2021
SellerDenga1700
DateOctober 5, 2021
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 3 Pfennig 1868 A at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - October 18, 2018
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateOctober 18, 2018
ConditionAU
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 3 Pfennig 1868 A at auction WAG - October 7, 2018
SellerWAG
DateOctober 7, 2018
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 3 Pfennig 1868 A at auction Sonntag - June 2, 2016
SellerSonntag
DateJune 2, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 3 Pfennig 1868 A at auction Höhn - August 2, 2015
SellerHöhn
DateAugust 2, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 3 Pfennig 1868 A at auction WAG - April 12, 2015
SellerWAG
DateApril 12, 2015
ConditionAU
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 3 Pfennig 1868 A at auction Höhn - March 1, 2015
SellerHöhn
DateMarch 1, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1868 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
