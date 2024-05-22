Reuss-SchleizPeriod:1807-1868 1807-1868
3 Pfennig 1868 A (Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich XIV)
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight4,5 - 4,56 g
- Diameter24 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC120,000
Description
- CountryReuss-Schleiz
- PeriodHeinrich XIV
- Denomination3 Pfennig
- Year1868
- RulerHeinrich XIV (Prince Reuss Younger Line)
- MintBerlin
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Schleiz 3 Pfennig 1868 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Heinrich XIV. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1217 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place October 7, 2018.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1868 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
