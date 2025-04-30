flag
Reuss-SchleizPeriod:1807-1868 1807-1868

1 Pfennig 1868 A (Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich XIV)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1868 A - Coin Value - Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich XIVReverse 1 Pfennig 1868 A - Coin Value - Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich XIV

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight1,5 - 1,52 g
  • Diameter18 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC360,000

Description

  • CountryReuss-Schleiz
  • PeriodHeinrich XIV
  • Denomination1 Pfennig
  • Year1868
  • RulerHeinrich XIV (Prince Reuss Younger Line)
  • MintBerlin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (25)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Schleiz 1 Pfennig 1868 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Heinrich XIV. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1607 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Reuss-Schleiz 1 Pfennig 1868 A at auction Wójcicki - April 30, 2025
SellerWójcicki
DateApril 30, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 30 PLN
Reuss-Schleiz 1 Pfennig 1868 A at auction Russiancoin - November 14, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateNovember 14, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 600 RUB
Reuss-Schleiz 1 Pfennig 1868 A at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 16, 2024
ConditionMS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz 1 Pfennig 1868 A at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 16, 2024
ConditionMS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz 1 Pfennig 1868 A at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
SellerMöller
DateMay 22, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz 1 Pfennig 1868 A at auction Russiancoin - June 8, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 8, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz 1 Pfennig 1868 A at auction Niemczyk - March 20, 2023
SellerNiemczyk
DateMarch 20, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz 1 Pfennig 1868 A at auction Russiancoin - January 12, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 12, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 1 Pfennig 1868 A at auction Russiancoin - November 24, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateNovember 24, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 1 Pfennig 1868 A at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 23, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 1 Pfennig 1868 A at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 23, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz 1 Pfennig 1868 A at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2022
SellerTeutoburger
DateMay 27, 2022
ConditionMS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz 1 Pfennig 1868 A at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 2, 2022
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz 1 Pfennig 1868 A at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 19, 2021
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz 1 Pfennig 1868 A at auction Künker - October 12, 2021
SellerKünker
DateOctober 12, 2021
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz 1 Pfennig 1868 A at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - August 4, 2021
SellerNumismatica Ferrarese
DateAugust 4, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz 1 Pfennig 1868 A at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
SellerWAG
DateJuly 7, 2019
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz 1 Pfennig 1868 A at auction Höhn - May 27, 2017
SellerHöhn
DateMay 27, 2017
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz 1 Pfennig 1868 A at auction Heritage - January 18, 2017
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 18, 2017
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz 1 Pfennig 1868 A at auction Stephen Album - May 21, 2016
SellerStephen Album
DateMay 21, 2016
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 1 Pfennig 1868 A at auction WAG - April 12, 2015
SellerWAG
DateApril 12, 2015
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1868 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

