1 Pfennig 1868 A (Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich XIV)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Schleiz 1 Pfennig 1868 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Heinrich XIV. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1607 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.

