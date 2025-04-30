Reuss-SchleizPeriod:1807-1868 1807-1868
1 Pfennig 1868 A (Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich XIV)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight1,5 - 1,52 g
- Diameter18 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC360,000
Description
- CountryReuss-Schleiz
- PeriodHeinrich XIV
- Denomination1 Pfennig
- Year1868
- RulerHeinrich XIV (Prince Reuss Younger Line)
- MintBerlin
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (25)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Schleiz 1 Pfennig 1868 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Heinrich XIV. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1607 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place February 1, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerRussiancoin
DateNovember 14, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 600 RUB
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 16, 2024
ConditionMS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 16, 2024
ConditionMS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1868 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections