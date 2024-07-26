flag
Reuss-SchleizPeriod:1807-1868 1807-1868

Ebersdorf Silber Groschen 1844 A (Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXXII)

Obverse Ebersdorf Silber Groschen 1844 A - Silver Coin Value - Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXXIIReverse Ebersdorf Silber Groschen 1844 A - Silver Coin Value - Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXXII

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,222)
  • Weight2,192 g
  • Pure silver (0,0156 oz) 0,4866 g
  • Diameter19 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC87,358

Description

  • CountryReuss-Schleiz
  • PeriodHeinrich LXXII
  • DenominationSilber Groschen
  • Year1844
  • RulerHeinrich LXXII (Prince of Reuss Younger Line)
  • MintBerlin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Schleiz Ebersdorf Silber Groschen 1844 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Heinrich LXXII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2093 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place November 10, 2022.

Сondition
Reuss-Schleiz Silber Groschen 1844 A (Ebersdorf) at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
SellerKünker
DateJuly 26, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
380 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
Reuss-Schleiz Silber Groschen 1844 A (Ebersdorf) at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
SellerCoinsNB
DateApril 13, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 37 EUR
Reuss-Schleiz Silber Groschen 1844 A (Ebersdorf) at auction WAG - October 15, 2023
SellerWAG
DateOctober 15, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz Silber Groschen 1844 A (Ebersdorf) at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 12, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz Silber Groschen 1844 A (Ebersdorf) at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Silber Groschen 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

