Ebersdorf Silber Groschen 1844 A (Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXXII)
- MetalSilver (0,222)
- Weight2,192 g
- Pure silver (0,0156 oz) 0,4866 g
- Diameter19 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC87,358
- CountryReuss-Schleiz
- PeriodHeinrich LXXII
- DenominationSilber Groschen
- Year1844
- RulerHeinrich LXXII (Prince of Reuss Younger Line)
- MintBerlin
- PurposeCirculation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Schleiz Ebersdorf Silber Groschen 1844 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Heinrich LXXII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2093 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place November 10, 2022.
For the sale of Silber Groschen 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
