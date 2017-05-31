flag
Reuss-SchleizPeriod:1807-1868 1807-1868

Ebersdorf Silber Groschen 1841 A (Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXXII)

Obverse Ebersdorf Silber Groschen 1841 A - Silver Coin Value - Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXXIIReverse Ebersdorf Silber Groschen 1841 A - Silver Coin Value - Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXXII

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,222)
  • Weight2,192 g
  • Pure silver (0,0156 oz) 0,4866 g
  • Diameter19 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC58,710

Description

  • CountryReuss-Schleiz
  • PeriodHeinrich LXXII
  • DenominationSilber Groschen
  • Year1841
  • RulerHeinrich LXXII (Prince of Reuss Younger Line)
  • MintBerlin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Schleiz Ebersdorf Silber Groschen 1841 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Heinrich LXXII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1020 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 575. Bidding took place February 14, 2021.

Сondition
Reuss-Schleiz Silber Groschen 1841 A (Ebersdorf) at auction WAG - February 14, 2021
SellerWAG
DateFebruary 14, 2021
ConditionUNC
Selling price
696 $
Price in auction currency 575 EUR
Reuss-Schleiz Silber Groschen 1841 A (Ebersdorf) at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2017
SellerSonntag
DateMay 31, 2017
ConditionUNC
Selling price
258 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Reuss-Schleiz Silber Groschen 1841 A (Ebersdorf) at auction Höhn - June 6, 2015
SellerHöhn
DateJune 6, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz Silber Groschen 1841 A (Ebersdorf) at auction Höhn - March 1, 2015
SellerHöhn
DateMarch 1, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz Silber Groschen 1841 A (Ebersdorf) at auction Höhn - October 25, 2014
SellerHöhn
DateOctober 25, 2014
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz Silber Groschen 1841 A (Ebersdorf) at auction Höhn - September 15, 2012
SellerHöhn
DateSeptember 15, 2012
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Silber Groschen 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Reuss-SchleizCoin catalog of Heinrich LXXIICoins of Reuss-Schleiz in 1841All Reuss-Schleiz coinsReuss-Schleiz silver coinsReuss-Schleiz coins Silber GroschenNumismatic auctions