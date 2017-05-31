Reuss-SchleizPeriod:1807-1868 1807-1868
Ebersdorf Silber Groschen 1841 A (Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXXII)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,222)
- Weight2,192 g
- Pure silver (0,0156 oz) 0,4866 g
- Diameter19 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC58,710
Description
- CountryReuss-Schleiz
- PeriodHeinrich LXXII
- DenominationSilber Groschen
- Year1841
- RulerHeinrich LXXII (Prince of Reuss Younger Line)
- MintBerlin
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Schleiz Ebersdorf Silber Groschen 1841 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Heinrich LXXII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1020 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 575. Bidding took place February 14, 2021.
Сondition
Where to sell?
For the sale of Silber Groschen 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections