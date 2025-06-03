Ebersdorf 2 Thaler 1840 A (Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXXII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Schleiz Ebersdorf 2 Thaler 1840 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Heinrich LXXII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1053 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 18,500. Bidding took place November 14, 2023.

Сondition UNC (13) AU (21) XF (42) VF (11) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS66 (1) MS65 (1) MS64 (1) MS63 (1) MS62 (3) MS61 (1) AU58 (2) DETAILS (1) PL (1) Service NGC (7) PCGS (5)

Seller All companies

Attica Auctions (1)

Auction World (5)

Busso Peus (1)

Cayón (1)

Emporium Hamburg (2)

Felzmann (1)

Gärtner (1)

GINZA (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Grün (4)

Heritage (1)

Hess Divo (1)

HIRSCH (2)

Höhn (8)

Kricheldorf (1)

Künker (32)

Möller (2)

Numismatica Genevensis (1)

Reinhard Fischer (1)

Russiancoin (1)

SINCONA (1)

Sonntag (1)

Stack's (2)

Teutoburger (6)

WAG (7)

Westfälische (3)