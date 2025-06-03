flag
Ebersdorf 2 Thaler 1840 A (Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXXII)

Obverse Ebersdorf 2 Thaler 1840 A - Silver Coin Value - Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXXIIReverse Ebersdorf 2 Thaler 1840 A - Silver Coin Value - Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXXII

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight37,119 g
  • Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,4071 g
  • Diameter40 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC2,750

Description

  • CountryReuss-Schleiz
  • PeriodHeinrich LXXII
  • Denomination2 Thaler
  • Year1840
  • RulerHeinrich LXXII (Prince of Reuss Younger Line)
  • MintBerlin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (88)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Schleiz Ebersdorf 2 Thaler 1840 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Heinrich LXXII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1053 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 18,500. Bidding took place November 14, 2023.

Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1840 A (Ebersdorf) at auction Gärtner - June 3, 2025
SellerGärtner
DateJune 3, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
1088 $
Price in auction currency 950 EUR
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Thaler 1840 A (Ebersdorf) at auction Künker - May 24, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
2501 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Thaler 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

