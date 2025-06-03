Reuss-SchleizPeriod:1807-1868 1807-1868
Ebersdorf 2 Thaler 1840 A (Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXXII)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,900)
- Weight37,119 g
- Pure silver (1,0741 oz) 33,4071 g
- Diameter40 mm
- EdgeInscription
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC2,750
Description
- CountryReuss-Schleiz
- PeriodHeinrich LXXII
- Denomination2 Thaler
- Year1840
- RulerHeinrich LXXII (Prince of Reuss Younger Line)
- MintBerlin
- PurposeCirculation
Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Schleiz Ebersdorf 2 Thaler 1840 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Heinrich LXXII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1053 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 18,500. Bidding took place November 14, 2023.
