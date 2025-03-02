Ebersdorf 1/2 Silber Groschen 1841 A (Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXXII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Schleiz Ebersdorf 1/2 Silber Groschen 1841 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Heinrich LXXII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1019 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place February 14, 2021.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (1) XF (6)