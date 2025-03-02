Reuss-SchleizPeriod:1807-1868 1807-1868
Ebersdorf 1/2 Silber Groschen 1841 A (Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXXII)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,222)
- Weight1,096 g
- Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2433 g
- Diameter16 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC69,800
Description
- CountryReuss-Schleiz
- PeriodHeinrich LXXII
- Denomination1/2 Silber Groschen
- Year1841
- RulerHeinrich LXXII (Prince of Reuss Younger Line)
- MintBerlin
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Schleiz Ebersdorf 1/2 Silber Groschen 1841 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Heinrich LXXII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1019 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place February 14, 2021.
Сondition
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateOctober 18, 2018
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Silber Groschen 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections