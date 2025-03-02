flag
Reuss-SchleizPeriod:1807-1868 1807-1868

Ebersdorf 1/2 Silber Groschen 1841 A (Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXXII)

Obverse Ebersdorf 1/2 Silber Groschen 1841 A - Silver Coin Value - Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXXIIReverse Ebersdorf 1/2 Silber Groschen 1841 A - Silver Coin Value - Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXXII

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,222)
  • Weight1,096 g
  • Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2433 g
  • Diameter16 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC69,800

Description

  • CountryReuss-Schleiz
  • PeriodHeinrich LXXII
  • Denomination1/2 Silber Groschen
  • Year1841
  • RulerHeinrich LXXII (Prince of Reuss Younger Line)
  • MintBerlin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Schleiz Ebersdorf 1/2 Silber Groschen 1841 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Heinrich LXXII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1019 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place February 14, 2021.

Сondition
Reuss-Schleiz 1/2 Silber Groschen 1841 A (Ebersdorf) at auction Höhn - March 2, 2025
SellerHöhn
DateMarch 2, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
73 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Reuss-Schleiz 1/2 Silber Groschen 1841 A (Ebersdorf) at auction WAG - October 15, 2023
SellerWAG
DateOctober 15, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
326 $
Price in auction currency 310 EUR
Reuss-Schleiz 1/2 Silber Groschen 1841 A (Ebersdorf) at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
SellerHöhn
DateFebruary 26, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 1/2 Silber Groschen 1841 A (Ebersdorf) at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
SellerHöhn
DateFebruary 26, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 1/2 Silber Groschen 1841 A (Ebersdorf) at auction WAG - February 14, 2021
SellerWAG
DateFebruary 14, 2021
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 1/2 Silber Groschen 1841 A (Ebersdorf) at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - October 18, 2018
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateOctober 18, 2018
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 1/2 Silber Groschen 1841 A (Ebersdorf) at auction Höhn - May 26, 2018
SellerHöhn
DateMay 26, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 1/2 Silber Groschen 1841 A (Ebersdorf) at auction Höhn - June 6, 2015
SellerHöhn
DateJune 6, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 1/2 Silber Groschen 1841 A (Ebersdorf) at auction Höhn - June 6, 2015
SellerHöhn
DateJune 6, 2015
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 1/2 Silber Groschen 1841 A (Ebersdorf) at auction Höhn - March 1, 2015
SellerHöhn
DateMarch 1, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Silber Groschen 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

