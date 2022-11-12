Reuss-SchleizPeriod:1807-1868 1807-1868
Ebersdorf 3 Pfennig 1844 A (Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXXII)
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight4,5 - 4,56 g
- Diameter24 mm
- EdgePatterned
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC180,104
Description
- CountryReuss-Schleiz
- PeriodHeinrich LXXII
- Denomination3 Pfennig
- Year1844
- RulerHeinrich LXXII (Prince of Reuss Younger Line)
- MintBerlin
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Schleiz Ebersdorf 3 Pfennig 1844 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Heinrich LXXII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2094 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place November 10, 2022.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
