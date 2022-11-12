flag
Reuss-SchleizPeriod:1807-1868 1807-1868

Ebersdorf 3 Pfennig 1844 A (Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXXII)

Obverse Ebersdorf 3 Pfennig 1844 A - Coin Value - Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXXIIReverse Ebersdorf 3 Pfennig 1844 A - Coin Value - Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXXII

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight4,5 - 4,56 g
  • Diameter24 mm
  • EdgePatterned
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC180,104

Description

  • CountryReuss-Schleiz
  • PeriodHeinrich LXXII
  • Denomination3 Pfennig
  • Year1844
  • RulerHeinrich LXXII (Prince of Reuss Younger Line)
  • MintBerlin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Schleiz Ebersdorf 3 Pfennig 1844 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Heinrich LXXII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2094 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place November 10, 2022.

Сondition
Reuss-Schleiz 3 Pfennig 1844 A (Ebersdorf) at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 12, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Reuss-SchleizCoin catalog of Heinrich LXXIICoins of Reuss-Schleiz in 1844All Reuss-Schleiz coinsReuss-Schleiz copper coinsReuss-Schleiz coins 3 PfennigNumismatic auctions