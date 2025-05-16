Ebersdorf 3 Pfennig 1841 A (Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXXII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Schleiz Ebersdorf 3 Pfennig 1841 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Heinrich LXXII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1462 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (2) XF (4)