flag
Reuss-SchleizPeriod:1807-1868 1807-1868

Ebersdorf 3 Pfennig 1841 A (Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXXII)

Obverse Ebersdorf 3 Pfennig 1841 A - Coin Value - Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXXIIReverse Ebersdorf 3 Pfennig 1841 A - Coin Value - Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXXII

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight4,5 - 4,56 g
  • Diameter24 mm
  • EdgePatterned
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC106,536

Description

  • CountryReuss-Schleiz
  • PeriodHeinrich LXXII
  • Denomination3 Pfennig
  • Year1841
  • RulerHeinrich LXXII (Prince of Reuss Younger Line)
  • MintBerlin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Schleiz Ebersdorf 3 Pfennig 1841 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Heinrich LXXII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1462 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
Reuss-Schleiz 3 Pfennig 1841 A (Ebersdorf) at auction Dorotheum - May 16, 2025
SellerDorotheum
DateMay 16, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 3 Pfennig 1841 A (Ebersdorf) at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
SellerWAG
DateSeptember 1, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
243 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Reuss-Schleiz 3 Pfennig 1841 A (Ebersdorf) at auction WAG - June 4, 2023
SellerWAG
DateJune 4, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
300 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Reuss-Schleiz 3 Pfennig 1841 A (Ebersdorf) at auction WAG - March 14, 2021
SellerWAG
DateMarch 14, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz 3 Pfennig 1841 A (Ebersdorf) at auction Felzmann - March 11, 2015
SellerFelzmann
DateMarch 11, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 3 Pfennig 1841 A (Ebersdorf) at auction Felzmann - November 5, 2014
SellerFelzmann
DateNovember 5, 2014
ConditionXF
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 3 Pfennig 1841 A (Ebersdorf) at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Reuss-SchleizCoin catalog of Heinrich LXXIICoins of Reuss-Schleiz in 1841All Reuss-Schleiz coinsReuss-Schleiz copper coinsReuss-Schleiz coins 3 PfennigNumismatic auctions