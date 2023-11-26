Reuss-SchleizPeriod:1807-1868 1807-1868
Ebersdorf 1 Pfennig 1844 A (Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXXII)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight1,5 - 1,52 g
- Diameter19 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC381,444
Description
- CountryReuss-Schleiz
- PeriodHeinrich LXXII
- Denomination1 Pfennig
- Year1844
- RulerHeinrich LXXII (Prince of Reuss Younger Line)
- MintBerlin
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Schleiz Ebersdorf 1 Pfennig 1844 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Heinrich LXXII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1614 sold at the Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place November 25, 2023.
Сondition
SellerMünzen Gut-Lynt
DateNovember 26, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
328 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections