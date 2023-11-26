Ebersdorf 1 Pfennig 1844 A (Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXXII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Schleiz Ebersdorf 1 Pfennig 1844 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Heinrich LXXII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1614 sold at the Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place November 25, 2023.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (2) XF (2) VF (1)