Reuss-SchleizPeriod:1807-1868 1807-1868

Ebersdorf 1 Pfennig 1844 A (Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXXII)

Obverse Ebersdorf 1 Pfennig 1844 A - Coin Value - Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXXIIReverse Ebersdorf 1 Pfennig 1844 A - Coin Value - Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXXII

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight1,5 - 1,52 g
  • Diameter19 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC381,444

Description

  • CountryReuss-Schleiz
  • PeriodHeinrich LXXII
  • Denomination1 Pfennig
  • Year1844
  • RulerHeinrich LXXII (Prince of Reuss Younger Line)
  • MintBerlin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Schleiz Ebersdorf 1 Pfennig 1844 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Heinrich LXXII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1614 sold at the Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place November 25, 2023.

Сondition
Reuss-Schleiz 1 Pfennig 1844 A (Ebersdorf) at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
SellerCoinsNB
DateApril 13, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Reuss-Schleiz 1 Pfennig 1844 A (Ebersdorf) at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 26, 2023
SellerMünzen Gut-Lynt
DateNovember 26, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
328 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Reuss-Schleiz 1 Pfennig 1844 A (Ebersdorf) at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
SellerKatz
DateApril 18, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 1 Pfennig 1844 A (Ebersdorf) at auction WAG - June 9, 2019
SellerWAG
DateJune 9, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 1 Pfennig 1844 A (Ebersdorf) at auction Höhn - November 9, 2017
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 9, 2017
ConditionAU
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 1 Pfennig 1844 A (Ebersdorf) at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionXF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1844 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
