Reuss-SchleizPeriod:1807-1868 1807-1868

Ebersdorf 1 Pfennig 1841 A (Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXXII)

Obverse Ebersdorf 1 Pfennig 1841 A - Coin Value - Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXXIIReverse Ebersdorf 1 Pfennig 1841 A - Coin Value - Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXXII

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight1,5 - 1,52 g
  • Diameter19 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC315,684

Description

  • CountryReuss-Schleiz
  • PeriodHeinrich LXXII
  • Denomination1 Pfennig
  • Year1841
  • RulerHeinrich LXXII (Prince of Reuss Younger Line)
  • MintBerlin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Schleiz Ebersdorf 1 Pfennig 1841 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Heinrich LXXII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 5130 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition
Reuss-Schleiz 1 Pfennig 1841 A (Ebersdorf) at auction Höhn - March 2, 2025
SellerHöhn
DateMarch 2, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
99 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Reuss-Schleiz 1 Pfennig 1841 A (Ebersdorf) at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
SellerHöhn
DateFebruary 26, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
57 $
Price in auction currency 54 EUR
Reuss-Schleiz 1 Pfennig 1841 A (Ebersdorf) at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 23, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices
Reuss-Schleiz 1 Pfennig 1841 A (Ebersdorf) at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
SellerWAG
DateJuly 7, 2019
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices
Reuss-Schleiz 1 Pfennig 1841 A (Ebersdorf) at auction Rauch - November 14, 2018
SellerRauch
DateNovember 14, 2018
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices
Reuss-Schleiz 1 Pfennig 1841 A (Ebersdorf) at auction Teutoburger - May 26, 2018
SellerTeutoburger
DateMay 26, 2018
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices
Reuss-Schleiz 1 Pfennig 1841 A (Ebersdorf) at auction Künker - July 5, 2017
SellerKünker
DateJuly 5, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices
Reuss-Schleiz 1 Pfennig 1841 A (Ebersdorf) at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
SellerGrün
DateNovember 15, 2013
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices
Reuss-Schleiz 1 Pfennig 1841 A (Ebersdorf) at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
SellerKünker
DateJune 21, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

