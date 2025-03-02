Reuss-SchleizPeriod:1807-1868 1807-1868
Ebersdorf 1 Pfennig 1841 A (Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXXII)
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight1,5 - 1,52 g
- Diameter19 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC315,684
Description
- CountryReuss-Schleiz
- PeriodHeinrich LXXII
- Denomination1 Pfennig
- Year1841
- RulerHeinrich LXXII (Prince of Reuss Younger Line)
- MintBerlin
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Schleiz Ebersdorf 1 Pfennig 1841 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Heinrich LXXII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 5130 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.
