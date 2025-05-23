flag
Reuss-SchleizPeriod:1807-1868 1807-1868

Thaler 1862 A (Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXVII)

Obverse Thaler 1862 A - Silver Coin Value - Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXVIIReverse Thaler 1862 A - Silver Coin Value - Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXVII

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter33 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC10,000

Description

  • CountryReuss-Schleiz
  • PeriodHeinrich LXVII
  • DenominationThaler
  • Year1862
  • RulerHeinrich LXVII (Prince of Reuss Junior Line)
  • MintBerlin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (170)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Schleiz Thaler 1862 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Heinrich LXVII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3682 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place March 19, 2025.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Reuss-Schleiz Thaler 1862 A at auction Constantin Coins - May 23, 2025
SellerConstantin Coins
DateMay 23, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
429 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
Reuss-Schleiz Thaler 1862 A at auction Grün - May 14, 2025
SellerGrün
DateMay 14, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
291 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Reuss-Schleiz Thaler 1862 A at auction WAG - May 11, 2025
SellerWAG
DateMay 11, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz Thaler 1862 A at auction Busso Peus - April 30, 2025
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 30, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz Thaler 1862 A at auction Stephen Album - March 24, 2025
SellerStephen Album
DateMarch 24, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz Thaler 1862 A at auction Künker - March 21, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMarch 21, 2025
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz Thaler 1862 A at auction HIRSCH - February 13, 2025
SellerHIRSCH
DateFebruary 13, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz Thaler 1862 A at auction Rare Coins - December 7, 2024
SellerRare Coins
DateDecember 7, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz Thaler 1862 A at auction Busso Peus - November 6, 2024
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 6, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz Thaler 1862 A at auction Busso Peus - November 6, 2024
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 6, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz Thaler 1862 A at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
SellerWAG
DateSeptember 1, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz Thaler 1862 A at auction Hermes Auctions - August 27, 2024
SellerHermes Auctions
DateAugust 27, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz Thaler 1862 A at auction Hermes Auctions - July 23, 2024
SellerHermes Auctions
DateJuly 23, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz Thaler 1862 A at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
SellerKünker
DateJune 19, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz Thaler 1862 A at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
SellerHöhn
DateJune 16, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz Thaler 1862 A at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
SellerWAG
DateJune 16, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz Thaler 1862 A at auction Hermes Auctions - June 11, 2024
SellerHermes Auctions
DateJune 11, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz Thaler 1862 A at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
SellerKünker
DateMay 24, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz Thaler 1862 A at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2024
SellerHIRSCH
DateMay 8, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz Thaler 1862 A at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
SellerHöhn
DateApril 19, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz Thaler 1862 A at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
SellerTeutoburger
DateApril 16, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
