flag
Reuss-SchleizPeriod:1807-1868 1807-1868

Thaler 1858 A (Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXVII)

Obverse Thaler 1858 A - Silver Coin Value - Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXVIIReverse Thaler 1858 A - Silver Coin Value - Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXVII

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter33 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC10,000

Description

  • CountryReuss-Schleiz
  • PeriodHeinrich LXVII
  • DenominationThaler
  • Year1858
  • RulerHeinrich LXVII (Prince of Reuss Junior Line)
  • MintBerlin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (136)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Schleiz Thaler 1858 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Heinrich LXVII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4241 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Reuss-Schleiz Thaler 1858 A at auction WCN - May 29, 2025
SellerWCN
DateMay 29, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
345 $
Price in auction currency 1300 PLN
Reuss-Schleiz Thaler 1858 A at auction CoinsNB - May 17, 2025
SellerCoinsNB
DateMay 17, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
157 $
Price in auction currency 141 EUR
Reuss-Schleiz Thaler 1858 A at auction Russian Heritage - May 17, 2025
SellerRussian Heritage
DateMay 17, 2025
ConditionAU55 RNGA
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz Thaler 1858 A at auction Busso Peus - April 30, 2025
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 30, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz Thaler 1858 A at auction WAG - April 6, 2025
SellerWAG
DateApril 6, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz Thaler 1858 A at auction Gärtner - February 18, 2025
SellerGärtner
DateFebruary 18, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz Thaler 1858 A at auction Stephen Album - January 26, 2025
SellerStephen Album
DateJanuary 26, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz Thaler 1858 A at auction Teutoburger - December 13, 2024
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 13, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz Thaler 1858 A at auction WAG - November 3, 2024
SellerWAG
DateNovember 3, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz Thaler 1858 A at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - October 10, 2024
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateOctober 10, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz Thaler 1858 A at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 16, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz Thaler 1858 A at auction Auctiones - September 15, 2024
SellerAuctiones
DateSeptember 15, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz Thaler 1858 A at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
SellerWAG
DateSeptember 1, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz Thaler 1858 A at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
SellerKünker
DateJuly 26, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz Thaler 1858 A at auction Rhenumis - May 16, 2024
SellerRhenumis
DateMay 16, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz Thaler 1858 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateMay 16, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz Thaler 1858 A at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
SellerRare Coins
DateDecember 23, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz Thaler 1858 A at auction Heritage Eur - November 17, 2023
SellerHeritage Eur
DateNovember 17, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz Thaler 1858 A at auction Universum Coins GmbH - October 26, 2023
SellerUniversum Coins GmbH
DateOctober 26, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz Thaler 1858 A at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 15, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz Thaler 1858 A at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
SellerRare Coins
DateJuly 1, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1858 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Reuss-SchleizCoin catalog of Heinrich LXVIICoins of Reuss-Schleiz in 1858All Reuss-Schleiz coinsReuss-Schleiz silver coinsReuss-Schleiz coins ThalerNumismatic auctions