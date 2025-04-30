Thaler 1858 A (Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXVII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Schleiz Thaler 1858 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Heinrich LXVII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4241 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

