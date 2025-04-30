Reuss-SchleizPeriod:1807-1868 1807-1868
Thaler 1858 A (Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXVII)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,900)
- Weight18,519 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
- Diameter33 mm
- EdgeInscription
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC10,000
Description
- CountryReuss-Schleiz
- PeriodHeinrich LXVII
- DenominationThaler
- Year1858
- RulerHeinrich LXVII (Prince of Reuss Junior Line)
- MintBerlin
- PurposeCirculation
Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Schleiz Thaler 1858 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Heinrich LXVII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4241 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.
