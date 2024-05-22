flag
Reuss-SchleizPeriod:1807-1868 1807-1868

Silber Groschen 1855 A (Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXVII)

Obverse Silber Groschen 1855 A - Silver Coin Value - Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXVIIReverse Silber Groschen 1855 A - Silver Coin Value - Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXVII

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,222)
  • Weight2,192 g
  • Pure silver (0,0156 oz) 0,4866 g
  • Diameter18,4 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC30,900

Description

  • CountryReuss-Schleiz
  • PeriodHeinrich LXVII
  • DenominationSilber Groschen
  • Year1855
  • RulerHeinrich LXVII (Prince of Reuss Junior Line)
  • MintBerlin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Schleiz Silber Groschen 1855 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Heinrich LXVII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2105 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place November 10, 2022.

Сondition
Service
Reuss-Schleiz Silber Groschen 1855 A at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
SellerMöller
DateMay 22, 2024
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
456 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Reuss-Schleiz Silber Groschen 1855 A at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 12, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
933 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Reuss-Schleiz Silber Groschen 1855 A at auction Künker - October 12, 2021
SellerKünker
DateOctober 12, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz Silber Groschen 1855 A at auction WAG - February 14, 2021
SellerWAG
DateFebruary 14, 2021
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz Silber Groschen 1855 A at auction Stack's - August 16, 2013
SellerStack's
DateAugust 16, 2013
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz Silber Groschen 1855 A at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
SellerGrün
DateMay 18, 2013
ConditionAU
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz Silber Groschen 1855 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionAU
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz Silber Groschen 1855 A at auction Westfälische - September 13, 2011
SellerWestfälische
DateSeptember 13, 2011
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz Silber Groschen 1855 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 7, 2011
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateMarch 7, 2011
ConditionAU
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz Silber Groschen 1855 A at auction Künker - March 16, 2006
SellerKünker
DateMarch 16, 2006
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
