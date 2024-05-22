Silber Groschen 1855 A (Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXVII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Schleiz Silber Groschen 1855 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Heinrich LXVII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2105 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place November 10, 2022.

