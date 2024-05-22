Reuss-SchleizPeriod:1807-1868 1807-1868
Silber Groschen 1855 A (Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXVII)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,222)
- Weight2,192 g
- Pure silver (0,0156 oz) 0,4866 g
- Diameter18,4 mm
- EdgeReeded
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC30,900
Description
- CountryReuss-Schleiz
- PeriodHeinrich LXVII
- DenominationSilber Groschen
- Year1855
- RulerHeinrich LXVII (Prince of Reuss Junior Line)
- MintBerlin
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Schleiz Silber Groschen 1855 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Heinrich LXVII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2105 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place November 10, 2022.
Where to sell?
For the sale of Silber Groschen 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
