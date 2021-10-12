flag
Reuss-SchleizPeriod:1807-1868 1807-1868

2 Silber Groschen 1855 A (Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXVII)

Obverse 2 Silber Groschen 1855 A - Silver Coin Value - Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXVIIReverse 2 Silber Groschen 1855 A - Silver Coin Value - Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXVII

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,312)
  • Weight3,118 g
  • Pure silver (0,0313 oz) 0,9728 g
  • Diameter21 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC30,750

Description

  • CountryReuss-Schleiz
  • PeriodHeinrich LXVII
  • Denomination2 Silber Groschen
  • Year1855
  • RulerHeinrich LXVII (Prince of Reuss Junior Line)
  • MintBerlin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Schleiz 2 Silber Groschen 1855 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Heinrich LXVII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1005 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place February 14, 2021.

Сondition
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Silber Groschen 1855 A at auction WAG - June 4, 2023
SellerWAG
DateJune 4, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
247 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Silber Groschen 1855 A at auction Künker - October 12, 2021
SellerKünker
DateOctober 12, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
370 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Silber Groschen 1855 A at auction WAG - March 14, 2021
SellerWAG
DateMarch 14, 2021
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Silber Groschen 1855 A at auction WAG - February 14, 2021
SellerWAG
DateFebruary 14, 2021
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Silber Groschen 1855 A at auction Höhn - January 20, 2019
SellerHöhn
DateJanuary 20, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Silber Groschen 1855 A at auction Teutoburger - February 25, 2017
SellerTeutoburger
DateFebruary 25, 2017
ConditionVF
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Silber Groschen 1855 A at auction Höhn - October 25, 2014
SellerHöhn
DateOctober 25, 2014
ConditionAU
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Silber Groschen 1855 A at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
SellerGrün
DateMay 18, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Silber Groschen 1855 A at auction Höhn - March 12, 2011
SellerHöhn
DateMarch 12, 2011
ConditionAU
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Silber Groschen 1855 A at auction Höhn - March 12, 2011
SellerHöhn
DateMarch 12, 2011
ConditionXF
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 2 Silber Groschen 1855 A at auction Künker - September 25, 2006
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 25, 2006
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Silber Groschen 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

