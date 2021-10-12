2 Silber Groschen 1855 A (Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXVII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Schleiz 2 Silber Groschen 1855 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Heinrich LXVII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1005 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place February 14, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (3) AU (4) XF (3) VF (1)