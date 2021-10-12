Reuss-SchleizPeriod:1807-1868 1807-1868
2 Silber Groschen 1855 A (Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXVII)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,312)
- Weight3,118 g
- Pure silver (0,0313 oz) 0,9728 g
- Diameter21 mm
- EdgeReeded
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC30,750
Description
- CountryReuss-Schleiz
- PeriodHeinrich LXVII
- Denomination2 Silber Groschen
- Year1855
- RulerHeinrich LXVII (Prince of Reuss Junior Line)
- MintBerlin
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Schleiz 2 Silber Groschen 1855 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Heinrich LXVII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1005 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place February 14, 2021.
