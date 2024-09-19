flag
Reuss-SchleizPeriod:1807-1868 1807-1868

3 Pfennig 1864 A (Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXVII)

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1864 A - Coin Value - Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXVIIReverse 3 Pfennig 1864 A - Coin Value - Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXVII

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight4,5 - 4,56 g
  • Diameter24 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC240,000

Description

  • CountryReuss-Schleiz
  • PeriodHeinrich LXVII
  • Denomination3 Pfennig
  • Year1864
  • RulerHeinrich LXVII (Prince of Reuss Junior Line)
  • MintBerlin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (16)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Schleiz 3 Pfennig 1864 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Heinrich LXVII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2400 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place May 2, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Reuss-Schleiz 3 Pfennig 1864 A at auction COINSNET - March 30, 2025
Reuss-Schleiz 3 Pfennig 1864 A at auction COINSNET - March 30, 2025
SellerCOINSNET
DateMarch 30, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 30 PLN
Reuss-Schleiz 3 Pfennig 1864 A at auction Russiancoin - September 19, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateSeptember 19, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 3 Pfennig 1864 A at auction Numismática Leilões - August 12, 2024
SellerNumismática Leilões
DateAugust 12, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Reuss-Schleiz 3 Pfennig 1864 A at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateAugust 8, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 3 Pfennig 1864 A at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 27, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 3 Pfennig 1864 A at auction Numismática Leilões - May 28, 2024
SellerNumismática Leilões
DateMay 28, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 3 Pfennig 1864 A at auction Heritage - October 10, 2019
Reuss-Schleiz 3 Pfennig 1864 A at auction Heritage - October 10, 2019
SellerHeritage
DateOctober 10, 2019
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz 3 Pfennig 1864 A at auction Künker - May 16, 2018
SellerKünker
DateMay 16, 2018
ConditionPF64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz 3 Pfennig 1864 A at auction Höhn - October 22, 2016
SellerHöhn
DateOctober 22, 2016
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz 3 Pfennig 1864 A at auction Höhn - August 2, 2015
SellerHöhn
DateAugust 2, 2015
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 3 Pfennig 1864 A at auction Höhn - March 1, 2015
SellerHöhn
DateMarch 1, 2015
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 3 Pfennig 1864 A at auction Höhn - March 1, 2015
SellerHöhn
DateMarch 1, 2015
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz 3 Pfennig 1864 A at auction Höhn - May 3, 2014
SellerHöhn
DateMay 3, 2014
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz 3 Pfennig 1864 A at auction Teutoburger - May 24, 2013
SellerTeutoburger
DateMay 24, 2013
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz 3 Pfennig 1864 A at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2012
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 8, 2012
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz 3 Pfennig 1864 A at auction Goldberg - May 27, 2009
Reuss-Schleiz 3 Pfennig 1864 A at auction Goldberg - May 27, 2009
SellerGoldberg
DateMay 27, 2009
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Reuss-SchleizCoin catalog of Heinrich LXVIICoins of Reuss-Schleiz in 1864All Reuss-Schleiz coinsReuss-Schleiz copper coinsReuss-Schleiz coins 3 PfennigNumismatic auctions