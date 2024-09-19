3 Pfennig 1864 A (Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXVII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Schleiz 3 Pfennig 1864 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Heinrich LXVII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2400 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place May 2, 2014.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (4) AU (2) XF (1) VF (1) No grade (6) Condition (slab) PF64 (1) RB (1) Service PCGS (3)