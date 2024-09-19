Reuss-SchleizPeriod:1807-1868 1807-1868
3 Pfennig 1864 A (Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXVII)
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight4,5 - 4,56 g
- Diameter24 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC240,000
Description
- CountryReuss-Schleiz
- PeriodHeinrich LXVII
- Denomination3 Pfennig
- Year1864
- RulerHeinrich LXVII (Prince of Reuss Junior Line)
- MintBerlin
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (16)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Schleiz 3 Pfennig 1864 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Heinrich LXVII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2400 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place May 2, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerNumismática Leilões
DateAugust 12, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
