Reuss-SchleizPeriod:1807-1868 1807-1868

3 Pfennig 1862 A (Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXVII)

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1862 A - Coin Value - Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXVIIReverse 3 Pfennig 1862 A - Coin Value - Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXVII

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight4,5 - 4,56 g
  • Diameter24 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC124,800

Description

  • CountryReuss-Schleiz
  • PeriodHeinrich LXVII
  • Denomination3 Pfennig
  • Year1862
  • RulerHeinrich LXVII (Prince of Reuss Junior Line)
  • MintBerlin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Schleiz 3 Pfennig 1862 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Heinrich LXVII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1482 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Reuss-Schleiz 3 Pfennig 1862 A at auction Karamitsos - September 10, 2023
SellerKaramitsos
DateSeptember 10, 2023
ConditionMS64 RB NGC
Selling price
321 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Reuss-Schleiz 3 Pfennig 1862 A at auction Höhn - May 23, 2020
SellerHöhn
DateMay 23, 2020
ConditionUNC
Selling price
185 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Reuss-Schleiz 3 Pfennig 1862 A at auction Katz - November 25, 2018
SellerKatz
DateNovember 25, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz 3 Pfennig 1862 A at auction Grün - November 14, 2012
SellerGrün
DateNovember 14, 2012
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz 3 Pfennig 1862 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz 3 Pfennig 1862 A at auction Heritage - April 26, 2010
SellerHeritage
DateApril 26, 2010
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz 3 Pfennig 1862 A at auction Künker - June 23, 2009
SellerKünker
DateJune 23, 2009
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

