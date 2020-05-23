Reuss-SchleizPeriod:1807-1868 1807-1868
3 Pfennig 1862 A (Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXVII)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight4,5 - 4,56 g
- Diameter24 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC124,800
Description
- CountryReuss-Schleiz
- PeriodHeinrich LXVII
- Denomination3 Pfennig
- Year1862
- RulerHeinrich LXVII (Prince of Reuss Junior Line)
- MintBerlin
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Schleiz 3 Pfennig 1862 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Heinrich LXVII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1482 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerKaramitsos
DateSeptember 10, 2023
ConditionMS64 RB NGC
Selling price
321 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections