3 Pfennig 1855 A (Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXVII)

Obverse 3 Pfennig 1855 A - Coin Value - Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXVIIReverse 3 Pfennig 1855 A - Coin Value - Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXVII

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight4,5 - 4,56 g
  • Diameter24 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC241,920

Description

  • CountryReuss-Schleiz
  • PeriodHeinrich LXVII
  • Denomination3 Pfennig
  • Year1855
  • RulerHeinrich LXVII (Prince of Reuss Junior Line)
  • MintBerlin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Schleiz 3 Pfennig 1855 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Heinrich LXVII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2828 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place April 16, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Reuss-Schleiz 3 Pfennig 1855 A at auction Dorotheum - May 16, 2025
SellerDorotheum
DateMay 16, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 3 Pfennig 1855 A at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 16, 2024
ConditionMS64 BN NGC
Selling price
177 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Reuss-Schleiz 3 Pfennig 1855 A at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
SellerHöhn
DateApril 19, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
277 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Reuss-Schleiz 3 Pfennig 1855 A at auction Eichsfelder Münzhandel - January 21, 2024
SellerEichsfelder Münzhandel
DateJanuary 21, 2024
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 3 Pfennig 1855 A at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 12, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 3 Pfennig 1855 A at auction Niemczyk - September 27, 2021
SellerNiemczyk
DateSeptember 27, 2021
ConditionMS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 3 Pfennig 1855 A at auction Niemczyk - June 29, 2021
SellerNiemczyk
DateJune 29, 2021
ConditionMS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 3 Pfennig 1855 A at auction Katz - January 31, 2021
SellerKatz
DateJanuary 31, 2021
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 3 Pfennig 1855 A at auction Höhn - December 3, 2011
SellerHöhn
DateDecember 3, 2011
ConditionXF
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 3 Pfennig 1855 A at auction Höhn - March 12, 2011
SellerHöhn
DateMarch 12, 2011
ConditionXF
Selling price

