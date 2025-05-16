3 Pfennig 1855 A (Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXVII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Schleiz 3 Pfennig 1855 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Heinrich LXVII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2828 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place April 16, 2024.

Сondition UNC (6) XF (3) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (2) BN (3) Service NGC (4)