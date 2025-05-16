Reuss-SchleizPeriod:1807-1868 1807-1868
3 Pfennig 1855 A (Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXVII)
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight4,5 - 4,56 g
- Diameter24 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC241,920
Description
- CountryReuss-Schleiz
- PeriodHeinrich LXVII
- Denomination3 Pfennig
- Year1855
- RulerHeinrich LXVII (Prince of Reuss Junior Line)
- MintBerlin
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Schleiz 3 Pfennig 1855 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Heinrich LXVII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2828 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place April 16, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerTeutoburger
DateSeptember 16, 2024
ConditionMS64 BN NGC
Selling price
177 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
