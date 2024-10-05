flag
Reuss-SchleizPeriod:1807-1868 1807-1868

1 Pfennig 1864 A (Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXVII)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1864 A - Coin Value - Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXVIIReverse 1 Pfennig 1864 A - Coin Value - Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXVII

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight1,5 - 1,52 g
  • Diameter16 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC540,000

Description

  • CountryReuss-Schleiz
  • PeriodHeinrich LXVII
  • Denomination1 Pfennig
  • Year1864
  • RulerHeinrich LXVII (Prince of Reuss Junior Line)
  • MintBerlin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Schleiz 1 Pfennig 1864 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Heinrich LXVII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1484 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
Reuss-Schleiz 1 Pfennig 1864 A at auction Wójcicki - October 5, 2024
SellerWójcicki
DateOctober 5, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
112 $
Price in auction currency 440 PLN
Reuss-Schleiz 1 Pfennig 1864 A at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
SellerWójcicki
DateMarch 17, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 1 Pfennig 1864 A at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 23, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 850 RUB
Reuss-Schleiz 1 Pfennig 1864 A at auction Russiancoin - January 28, 2021
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 28, 2021
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 28, 2021
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz 1 Pfennig 1864 A at auction Frühwald - September 27, 2019
SellerFrühwald
DateSeptember 27, 2019
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz 1 Pfennig 1864 A at auction Frühwald - May 18, 2019
SellerFrühwald
DateMay 18, 2019
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 1 Pfennig 1864 A at auction Frühwald - June 17, 2018
SellerFrühwald
DateJune 17, 2018
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 1 Pfennig 1864 A at auction Frühwald - December 3, 2017
SellerFrühwald
DateDecember 3, 2017
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 1 Pfennig 1864 A at auction Höhn - May 27, 2017
SellerHöhn
DateMay 27, 2017
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz 1 Pfennig 1864 A at auction Höhn - October 27, 2016
SellerHöhn
DateOctober 27, 2016
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz 1 Pfennig 1864 A at auction Höhn - January 13, 2016
SellerHöhn
DateJanuary 13, 2016
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 1 Pfennig 1864 A at auction Höhn - August 2, 2015
SellerHöhn
DateAugust 2, 2015
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz 1 Pfennig 1864 A at auction Höhn - August 2, 2015
SellerHöhn
DateAugust 2, 2015
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 1 Pfennig 1864 A at auction Höhn - March 1, 2015
SellerHöhn
DateMarch 1, 2015
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 1 Pfennig 1864 A at auction Höhn - March 1, 2015
SellerHöhn
DateMarch 1, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 1 Pfennig 1864 A at auction Höhn - March 1, 2015
SellerHöhn
DateMarch 1, 2015
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Reuss-Schleiz 1 Pfennig 1864 A at auction Höhn - May 3, 2014
SellerHöhn
DateMay 3, 2014
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz 1 Pfennig 1864 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz 1 Pfennig 1864 A at auction Höhn - March 12, 2011
SellerHöhn
DateMarch 12, 2011
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
