Reuss-SchleizPeriod:1807-1868 1807-1868
1 Pfennig 1864 A (Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXVII)
Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Schleiz 1 Pfennig 1864 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Heinrich LXVII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1484 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 23, 2022
ConditionNo grade
15 $
Price in auction currency 850 RUB
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
