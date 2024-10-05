1 Pfennig 1864 A (Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXVII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Schleiz 1 Pfennig 1864 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Heinrich LXVII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1484 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (13) XF (1) VF (2) No grade (3)