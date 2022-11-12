Reuss-SchleizPeriod:1807-1868 1807-1868
1 Pfennig 1862 A (Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXVII)
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight1,5 - 1,52 g
- Diameter16 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC201,600
Description
- CountryReuss-Schleiz
- PeriodHeinrich LXVII
- Denomination1 Pfennig
- Year1862
- RulerHeinrich LXVII (Prince of Reuss Junior Line)
- MintBerlin
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Schleiz 1 Pfennig 1862 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Heinrich LXVII. The record price belongs to the lot 1693 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place May 22, 2020.
Сondition
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
