flag
Reuss-SchleizPeriod:1807-1868 1807-1868

1 Pfennig 1862 A (Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXVII)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1862 A - Coin Value - Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXVIIReverse 1 Pfennig 1862 A - Coin Value - Reuss-Schleiz, Heinrich LXVII

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight1,5 - 1,52 g
  • Diameter16 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC201,600

Description

  • CountryReuss-Schleiz
  • PeriodHeinrich LXVII
  • Denomination1 Pfennig
  • Year1862
  • RulerHeinrich LXVII (Prince of Reuss Junior Line)
  • MintBerlin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Reuss-Schleiz 1 Pfennig 1862 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Heinrich LXVII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1693 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place May 22, 2020.

Сondition
Reuss-Schleiz 1 Pfennig 1862 A at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
SellerCoinsNB
DateApril 13, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Reuss-Schleiz 1 Pfennig 1862 A at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 12, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
228 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Reuss-Schleiz 1 Pfennig 1862 A at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 2, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz 1 Pfennig 1862 A at auction Höhn - May 23, 2020
SellerHöhn
DateMay 23, 2020
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz 1 Pfennig 1862 A at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
SellerGrün
DateMay 13, 2015
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Reuss-Schleiz 1 Pfennig 1862 A at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
SellerGrün
DateNovember 15, 2013
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Reuss-SchleizCoin catalog of Heinrich LXVIICoins of Reuss-Schleiz in 1862All Reuss-Schleiz coinsReuss-Schleiz copper coinsReuss-Schleiz coins 1 PfennigNumismatic auctions